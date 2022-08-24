Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i Review: Feature-Packed Yet Affordable

Once you have set up the camera, you can start accessing its features and different functions. There's a long list of features that this pocket-friendly camera supports. Below are some of the features of the Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i.

The Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i supports human detection, two-way real-time calls, and can see in darkness, thanks to the 940nm infrared LEDs.

The Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Once connected, you can simply ask the security camera to start video recording or take a snapshot.

The security camera can be remotely controlled by the Mi Home app. You can check the footage, set preferred recording times, customize the camera sensor angle, and view historic recordings on the app.

Xiaomi also offers a PC/desktop app for the new security camera. All you need to do is download the .exe file of the app from the mi.com app page. Install and login with your Mi account and the linked camera will appear on the app's home page. The desktop app also allows you to record videos, take snapshots of the video feed and control most camera features.

The security camera supports three storage methods. You can use a microSD card (up to 32GB), use NAS storage to save gigabytes of data, or can use Xiaomi's cloud service. The company is offering a free 7-day rolling cloud storage of motion-triggered video clips.

Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i Video Recording Performance

The 2MP camera sensor is capable of recording 1080p videos with good overall picture quality. Colors are captured well and the footage shows enough details to help you make out human faces, clothes patterns, and other important details from a surveillance perspective. You can also enable the 'Wide Dynamic Range Mode' from the image settings in the companion app to experience better colors and overall exposure with uneven lighting.

Since the camera unit has a dual motor head, it can capture a full 360° horizontal view as well as a 108° vertical view giving you a full view of the entire room or of the specific location the camera has been installed to monitor. You can even zoom in and out on the real-time footage to check any particular spot in the frame, which comes in very handy during surveillance.

Night Vision Mode

Additionally, the camera has invisible 940nm infrared LEDs that make it possible to capture decent night-time footage. The WDR doesn't work with the night-time footage but the black and white feed looks clear and shows decent details.

Moving on, the human detection mode works pretty well and sends a notification on the app whenever the security camera detects a human figure. Lastly, you can also make two-way voice calling on the camera with the help of a connected smartphone via the Mi Home app. The audio quality is decent but could have been better.

Verdict

The Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i is a no-brainer at its asking price. The pocket-friendly home security camera is packed with several features that are usually offered on high-end surveillance cameras. The easy installation and setup process is the icing on the cake. If you are looking for an affordable home surveillance solution, the Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i is your best shot.