Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ticks All The Boxes: Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Features: What Does It Offer?

"The tagline that defines the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo is that it's time-honored, yet it's future-ready," Sikka tells us. The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo is powered by the latest Intel Core processors, offering the latest 12th-gen CPUs. The machines are sleek and stylish, built from eco-friendly materials.

The new 12th Gen Intel Core processors support DDR5/LPDDR5 memory. However, Lenovo has continued to include only DDR4 RAM. When asked about this, Sikka tells us the decision was taken considering the global supply crunch. "Since the DDR4 allowed us to supply our machines to customers on time, and so, we decided to go ahead with it," he elaborates.

This also brings us to the security of the new Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo, especially considering remote working. "The machines have ThinkShield security, which is a suite of hardware and software," Sikka further says. Apart from this, enterprises can tap into features like dTPM, smart cable chips for physical protection, and much more.