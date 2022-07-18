Upcoming Intel Core i5-13600K Outperforms AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Yet another upcoming Intel raptor lake CPU has been leaked online. This time around, it is a mid-range CPU -- the Intel Core i5-13600K with 14 cores comprising six high-performance P cores and eight efficiency or E cores with a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz.

The Intel Core i5-13600K has a maximum TDP of 125W, which is similar to the Intel Core i5-12600K. Similarly, the CPU is based on 10nm fabrication (Intel7) and is compatible with LGA 1700 socket, hence, the CPU can be used with 12th Gen Intel core supporting motherboards.

Intel Core i5-13600K Performance

According to the leak, where an engineering sample of the Intel Core i5-13600K was used with manual overclocking. As per the leak, the CPU offers a single core that was clocked at 5.1GHz, while the rest of the P-cores can go up to 4.9GHz. Similarly, the E-cores will have a clock speed of 3.9GHz.

Upon overclocking, the Intel Core i5-13600K, all the P-cores can run at 5.1GHz while all the E-cores are running at 4GHz, offering a slightly better single-core and multi-core performance. Again, at the boost clock speed (with overclocking) the CPU can run at 173W which is said to be slightly on the higher side.