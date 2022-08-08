Intel Core i9-13900K Is Faster Than AMD Ryzens Fastest Processor

Intel is expected to launch the Raptor Lake or the 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors by the end of 2022. Just like Alder Lake's Core i9-12900K, the Intel Core i9-13900K will be the flagbearer and is expected to offer improved single-thread and multi-thread performance when compared to the Intel Core i9-12900K.

It is now said that the Intel Core i9-13900K will have a hidden "unlimited-power" setting, which fully unlocks the CPU and can consume up to 340-350W of power by default. Not just power, but the Intel Core i9-13900K is said to have a default frequency of 5.8GHz, making it one of the fastest mainstream CPUs in the world.

Intel Core i9-13900K Specifications

The Intel Core i9-13900K will have a total of 24 cores (eight P cores and sixteen E cores). The CPU will have a peak clock speed of 5.8GHz on two prime cores while the rest of the P cores will have a maximum clock speed of 5.5GHz with a total of 68MB L3 cache. The CPU is also said to support both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, and it will also support PCIe Gen5 technology.

On Cinebench R23, the CPU posted 2290 and 35693 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance. When compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Intel Core i9-13900K is at least 48 percent more powerful. Given the Ryzen 7000 series is said to be 35 percent faster than Ryzen 5000, the Intel Core i9-13900K should outperform the upcoming Ryzen 9 7000 series of CPUs.

Intel Core i9-13900K Looks Like A Great CPU

As per these leaks, the Intel Core i9-13900K looks like a great CPU in terms of both single-core and multi-core CPU performance. As per these numbers, the Intel Core i9-13900K could come out as a great gaming-centric CPU and might even outperform the recently launched Ryzen 7 5800X3D with plenty of 3D V-cache.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles