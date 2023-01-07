Ather Energy Announces New AtherStack 5.0 And Upgrades For Ather 450 EV Scooters

Ather Energy, at its Community Day event, announced a host of upgrades for its Ather 450 series electric scooters. It rolled out the AtherStack 5.0, which is essentially the software engine of the vehicle. It transforms the user experience with a brand-new UI powered by the Android operating system. Users will also get the new Vector maps powered by Google Maps. Let's have a look at the new features of the AtherStack 5.0.

AtherStack 5.0: Features

Redesigned UI/UX:

The new UI is designed to be more intuitive and improve the overall experience. The dashboard displays the Bluetooth connections, Music, and navigation right from the onset. This saves you from the hassle of going through multiple menus and opening apps individually.

The new ride animation shows power usage and battery consumption in different modes. For enhanced accessibility, Quick controls have been introduced that allow users to adjust brightness or turn off incoming call notifications with a single tap. The quick view section can be accessed by a single swipe-down gesture and will display all important notifications and information such as tyre pressure.

The new UI is claimed to reduce screen time by 50 percent to 60 percent and improve ride accuracy by two times. The new UI will also aid in reducing distractions and help you focus on the road better.

Google Maps

Ather claims that its EV scooter is the only one in the world to offer Google Maps inbuilt. It comes with a custom Vector Map skin on top if, which offers new view perspectives and live traffic updates. The Vector maps also help you to plan your ride and find the nearest Ather fast charging stations with ease.

AutoHold

With the new AtherStack 5.0, Ather has introduced the new AutoHold technology. This feature prevents the scooter from rolling backwards while on a slope. The AutoHold feature utilizes multiple sensors and algorithms to provide an instantaneous response. It also works with a pillion, ensuring the rider is completely stress-free while riding in hilly regions or in traffic.

Ather Battery Protect

Ather announced the Battery Protect at the event. This extends the battery warranty to five years or 60,000 km. The warranty program not only covers battery failures but also guarantees a minimum of 70% state-of-health for the battery at the end of 5 years.

The Ather 450X will now come bundled with Ather Battery Protect providing 3 + 2 years coverage. Ather 450 Plus buyers can opt for the 2-year warranty by paying a sum of ₹6,999.

Ather 450x, Ather 450 Plus: New Colors, Prices

Along with the new software upgrades, Ather has introduced new paint jobs for the Ather 450 series. The electric scooters will now be available in True Red, Cosmic Black, Salt Green, and Lunar Grey colorways. They will also be available in the old Space Grey and white colors, taking the tally to a total of six color options.

That's not all, Ather has launched a new, redesigned seat for the 450X and 450 Plus scooters. The new seat is now narrower in the front, flatter in the middle, steeper at the back, and has a thicker throughput compared to the older one. This will allow the scooter to accommodate folks of different sizes better. The seat is also backwards compatible with all generations of 450 and can be purchased via the Ather Experience Centres.

As for the pricing, the new 2023 Ather 450X Gen 3 with the new upgraded features will set you back by ₹1,52,634 ex-showroom Mumbai and the Ather 450 Plus by ₹1,29,624 ex-showroom Mumbai. The new Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be available for test rides and sale across 70 cities and 89 Experience Centers in India.