BYD Atto 3 Mid-Size Electric SUV With 521km Range Launched In India

BYD (Build Your Dreams), a Chinese EV manufacturer, has added its new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to its passenger vehicles lineup in India. This will be the second EV passenger product of the brand after the BYD E6 MPV, which was launched earlier in India. The Atto 3 will compete against the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV in the market.

The Atto 3 is a premium mid-size electric SUV and will be brought to India in a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) and will be put together at the brand's Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai. The Chinese EV manufacturer has started accepting bookings for its Atto 3 for an amount of ₹50,000. Deliveries will commence in January 2023.

BYD Atto 3: Design, Features

The BYD Atto 3 adorns a futuristic overall styling staying true to its EV credentials. It gets a sleek chrome/satin finished grille flanked by sleek headlights on either side. The headlights get LED projectors and are clad with wing-shaped DRLs to enhance the car's appeal. The bumper gets large air dams with a mixture of matte black and glossy black treatment. The front styling is understated yet elegant and would attract a wider audience.

The electric SUV gets a prominent shoulder line and black plastic cladding on the wheel arches. The C-pillar is silver painted and gets a kink from the rear quarter glass. The alloy wheels are large 18-inch ones with an interesting futuristic-looking design.

Coming to the rear, it features a connected tail-light design. The "Build Your Dreams'' branding sits proudly on the tailgate. Additionally, it gets a rear spoiler, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna at the top. The BYD Atto 3 is the longest car in the segment with dimensions of 4,445 mm length, 1875 mm width, and 1615 mm height.

The BYD Atto 3 undoubtedly has the fanciest interior in the category. It looks more like a concept car from the inside. The dashboard gets a wavy pattern and is accentuated by the dumbbell-inspired aircon vents. The D-cut steering wheel gets blue leather wrapping with brushed aluminum inserts. The car comes with a compact 5-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a larger rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, there's an airplane-inspired drive mode selector, which is flanked by a host of other buttons.

In terms of equipment, it comes loaded with Auto aircon, a 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, a 4-way adjustable passenger seat, multi-color ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a 360-degree camera, among others. Safety features include seven airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill hold assist, and ADAS.

BYD Atto 3: Powertrain, Battery

The BYD Atto 3 gets an electric motor that generates 201hp and 310nm of torque delivered to the front wheels. This is enough to propel the 1.7-ton car from 0-100km/h in about 7.3 seconds. It packs in a large 60.48kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 521km (ARAI certified).

BYD claims that its 80kW DC fast charger can charge the Atto 3 from zero to 80 percent in about 50 minutes. However, the home 7kW AC charger will take about 10 hours to top up fully. BYD says you can use the Atto 3 to power or charge other electrical appliances.

BYD Atto 3: Price, Availability

BYD hasn't revealed the price of the Atto 3 yet. The company may announce the prices in January 2023. Expect it to be in the range of ₹25 lakhs to ₹30 lakhs ex-showroom. BYD will be bundling in six free services, a six-year roadside assistance package, a 6 years/1,50,000km vehicle warranty, and an 8 years/1,60,000 warranty on the battery pack.