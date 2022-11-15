Hero MotoCorp Opens Vida Showroom In Bengaluru: Vida V1 EV Scooter Features, Price Detailed

Hero MotoCorp's electric subsidiary, Vida, has opened its first showroom at Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Customers expect a good sales experience and a well-equipped showroom helps in elevating the buying experience. Hero MotoCorp being a legacy brand in India has done its basics right by setting up sales and service infrastructure before rolling out its Vida V1 electric scooters.

Vida's new experience center is spread over 8,500 sq.ft. You can visit the showroom and check out or test ride the company's latest Vida V1 electric scooters. Vida's experience center will boast an interactive wall, product configurators, a coffee bar, and a library, which might help in improving brand perception. Furthermore, it will offer fast charging solutions at its premises.

Following Bengaluru, two more Vida experience centers in Jaipur and Delhi are expected to start operations soon. Hero MotoCorp aims to build riding communities and expects to host brand meets and other events at its experience centers.

The Hero Vida V1 lineup comprises two modes, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. The electric scooters are scheduled for deliveries from December 2022 onwards. Let's have a look at their specifications.

Hero Vida V1: Features, Specifications

The Via V1 Plus and the Vida V1 Pro are powered by the same 6kW motor but with different battery packs. The Vida V1 Plus is loaded with a 3.44kWh battery with a 143km range as per IDC (Indian Driving Cycle). It accelerates from 0 to 40km/h in 3.4 seconds. The Vida V1 Pro packs in a larger 3.94kWh battery with a higher claimed range of 165km (IDC). It is also slightly faster as it accelerates to 40km/h in 3.2 seconds. The top speeds of both models are limited to 80km/h.

The Vida V1 electric scooters come with removable battery packs housed in the boot. You can charge the batteries at home or via the scooter's charging port. You can even visit Vida's experience centers and avail its fast charging services. The battery pack is rated for IP67 water/dust resistance and the electric motor is IP68 certified.

Other notable features of the Vida V1 scooters include a large 7-inch touchscreen, keyless start, riding modes, a two-way throttle for reversing, GPS navigation, connected apps, alloy wheels, disc brakes, and cruise control, among others.

Vida V1: Prices, Availability

The Vida V1 Plus is priced at ₹1.45 lakh ex-showroom. The Vida V1 Pro comes at a price tag of ₹1.65 lakh ex-showroom. Vida will only be selling these EVs in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur initially. However, expect the company to add more cities to the list gradually.