Hero MotoCorps Vida V1 Electric Scooter Offers 165km Driving Range

Back in March 2022, Hero MotoCorp announced its Vida EV brand in India. Within six months of the announcement, the Vida brand spawned its first electric scooter, Vida V1, which was unveiled at a live event today. Incidentally, it is Hero MotoCorp's first-ever electric two-wheeler.

Now, you might get confused between Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric, as the latter has been selling electric bikes for a long time now. The brand Hero Electric is owned by Naveen Munjal, who is the nephew of Hero MotoCorp's Chairman and CEO, Pawan Munjal. Hero MotoCorp is the brand behind classics such as CD100, Splendor, Passion, CBZ, and Karizma, among others.

Due to a legal tussle between the two, Hero MotoCorp was unable to use the 'Hero' brand name for its EV scooters, thus the new Vida brand name came into existence. Hope that clears out the confusion and you bet your money on the right Hero when you go shopping. Now that it's out of the way, let's check what the new Vida V1 electric scooter has to offer.

Hero MotoCorp Vida V1: Features, Specifications

The Vida V1 is a compact electric scooter and boasts conventional ICE-powered scooter elements. It gets apron-mounted LED headlights with DRLs, similar to the Honda Dio, Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq, and likes. It gets a black visor on the handle and flaunts KTM-inspired LED turn indicators. At the side and rear, there are some quirky bits, which may not appeal to everyone.

An electric scooter is incomplete without a tablet-like display nowadays. The Vida V1 also sports a large 7-inch touchscreen, which displays time, speed, range, and other vital information. Its equipment list includes keyless start, riding modes, 100+ customizable ride scenarios, a two-way throttle for reversing, GPS navigation, connected apps support, alloy wheels, disc brakes, and cruise control, among others.

The Vida V1 EV comes in two variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. The V1 Plus accelerates from 0 to 40km/h in 3.4 seconds and is claimed to deliver a 143km range as per IDC (Indian Driving Cycle). The V1 Pro boasts a higher claimed range of up to 165km (IDC) and can accelerate from 0 to 40km/h in 3.2 seconds. The top speed of both variants is limited to 80km/h.

The Vida V1 electric scooter packs in a removable battery, which sits in the boot. You can charge it via the supplied home charger or even top it up at Hero MotoCorp's fast charging centers. Hero MotoCorp claims that the battery pack has passed multiple drop tests and nail penetration tests. Moreover, the battery pack is IP67 water/dust resistant and the electric motor is IP68 rated to withstand the harsh Indian climate and water-logged roads.

Hero MotoCorp Vida V1: Price, Availability

The Vida V1 Plus comes at a price tag of ₹1.45 lakh ex-showroom, whereas the Vida V1 Pro is priced at ₹1.65 lakh ex-showroom. Hero MotoCorp will only be selling these EVs in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur initially. Bookings for these three cities open on October 10, 2022, and deliveries are scheduled to start in December. The two-wheeler giant is expected to add more cities to the list in December.