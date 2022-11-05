LML Star Electric Scooter Bookings Now Open: When Will It Be Delivered?

LML commenced its second innings as an EV manufacturer in India in September 2022. It showcased a couple of electric two-wheeler concepts at an event celebrating its 50 years of legacy in the country. The star of the show was the LML Star premium electric scooter, which is named after LML's ICE-driven Star scooter of 1999. Now, the brand has started taking bookings for its electric scooter in India.

You can simply visit LML's official website and pre-reserve the electric scooter for free. LML assures an early delivery of the vehicle if you pre-book. But can you count on the brand to deliver the product?

When Will You Get The Delivery Of The LML Star EV?

The LML Star is still in concept form and the brand is yet to reveal its full specifications or price. The estimated launch date of the vehicle is July 2023, which is about eight months away now. The scooter is currently in its concept form, meaning there could be some changes to its exteriors or chassis till it gets to its production form. Even if LML manages to retain 90 percent design of the concept vehicle, there could be some changes in the final product that might disappoint you.

The brand has kept mum about the powertrain and battery specifications. This information is the most crucial for any electric vehicle. One cannot just buy an EV vehicle without knowing its driving range. Even if the pre-booking is free, betting on an unknown product like this and waiting for so long wouldn't be a wise decision.

Although LML is a 50-year-old brand name, its new owner SG Mobility, doesn't have the expertise in production. We have seen brands like Simple Energy, which announced its product back in 2021 and is still struggling to get its product on the roads leaving its customers high and dry. Time is of utmost importance and several other EV scooters are readily available in the market. It would be advisable to pre-book the LML Star only if you need a vehicle by the end of 2023 or in 2024.

LML Star: Features

The LML Star EV is a maxi-scooter and adorns some futuristic elements. Its headlight is apron-mounted and is housed behind a tinted visor. The EV gets dual LED DRLs at the front. An interactive screen that sits between the headlamps and the DRLs. It is customizable and you can use it to display text, images, and icons from your smartphone. The rear design of the scooter might remind you of the Ather 450x electric scooter.

The LML Star is equipped with a tablet-like screen on the handlebar that offers GPS navigation, music, and more in addition to vehicle-related information. Other noteworthy features include a 360-degree camera, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both ends, telescopic forks, rear mono-shock, haptic feedback on the handlebar, and a swappable battery, among other features.