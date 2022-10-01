MG ZS EV Prices Hiked In India, Base Variant Finally Goes On Sale

The MG ZS EV got a mid-life update back in March 2022 in India. It came with a restyled fascia, a larger battery pack, a more powerful motor, an improved driving range, a bigger touchscreen, and some additional equipment. The base Excite variant was priced at ₹21.99 lakh ex-showroom while the top-end Exclusive variant was offered at ₹25.88 lakh ex-showroom. Now the British car brand, backed by a Chinese owner, has hiked the prices of its electric car in India. Let's have a look at the new prices below.

MG ZS EV New Prices In India:

The MG ZS EV facelift was already ₹1-1.20 lakh more expensive than the 2021 model's launch price. According to the new price list, the base Excite variant now costs ₹22.58 lakh ex-showroom and the Exclusive variant is priced at ₹26.49 lakh. This has resulted in a price hike of ₹59,000 for Excite variant and ₹61,000 for the Exclusive variant.

The price revisions for the MG ZS EV have been massive in 2022. You would end up paying as much as ₹2 lakh more for the EV compared to the 2021 model. On the bright side, the base Excite variant that was unavailable since the launch is finally available to purchase.

We are seeing this quite often in the Indian market, where manufacturers introduce a base variant with an aggressive sticker price but fail to deliver, sometimes due to manufacturing constraints and sometimes deliberately. Morris Garages is finally offering the base variant after six months after the launch and that too at a higher price tag.

MG ZS EV New Features:

The MG ZS EV base variant, Excite, which was initially announced to be powered by a smaller 44.5kWh battery, will now be offered with a larger 50.3kWh battery pack as the top model. In terms of creature comforts, it gets new features such as a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, automatic climate control AC, hill descent control, and new i-Smart features.

The top dog, the Exclusive variant gets a dual-tone Iconic Ivory interior scheme, new i-Smart features, ORVM driver assist, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and wireless charger. Both the Excite and Exclusive variants share features such as OTA firmware updates, Park+ app, Map my India navigation with live traffic, Discover app, Tata Power charger status, and Live Weather and AQI.

The heart of the 2022 MG ZS EV remains unchanged as it comes with a 176hp electric motor that churns out 353nm of torque. The 50.3kWh battery pack offers 461km (as per ICAT) of driving range with this electric SUV. You get five years of unlimited kilometers warranty, five years of roadside assistance, 8 years/ 1.5 lakh km battery warranty, and five free labor services. It comes in Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver, and Sable Black colorways.