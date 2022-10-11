Ola Electric Launch Slated For October 22; Sub-₹80,000 Electric Scooter Expected

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, has made an announcement regarding the company's Diwali 2022 launch event on Twitter. The teaser video suggests there will be new launches, a reveal, and an all-new product from the company on October 22, 2022. Aggarwal added, "Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years."

We had reported earlier that the Indian EV manufacturer may introduce an entry-level electric scooter, which will be slotted below the current vanilla Ola S1. If it holds true, it will be the third electric scooter in its lineup.

What To Expect From The Entry-level Electric Scooter?

The Ola S1 is priced at ₹99,999 ex-showroom in India and the top dog, Ola S1 Pro, comes at a price tag of ₹1,39,999 ex-showroom in India. Being the cheapest of the lot, we can expect Ola to launch it at an aggressive price below ₹80,000. At that price point, it will even ruffle the feathers of some ICE-powered 125cc scooters in the segment.

There are chances that Ola might tap into the existing platform that underpins the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro for its new scooter. The overall design and dimensions are expected to be similar to the Ola S1/Ola S1 Pro but with a few feature omissions.

The vanilla Ola S1 is powered by a 3kWh battery under its hood. Ola claims that it can offer a maximum driving range of 121km on a single charge. The new entry-level Ola EV scooter will pack a smaller battery pack when compared to the Ola S1. Expect the claimed range to be between 80km to 100km depending on the riding mode you choose. Also, Ola might detune its electric motor to produce lesser power for maximum efficiency.

What Else To Expect From Ola Electric's Diwali Event?

Aggarwal confirmed in July 2022, that the Ola S1 scooters will be updated to the latest Move OS 3.0 by Diwali 2022. So it would be safe to assume that the Move OS 3.0 will be revealed on October 22, 2022. The new firmware will add hill hold control, proximity lock/unlock, engine sound options via the speaker, enhanced brake energy regeneration, hyper charging, key sharing, and more. Expect more information on the products ahead of the launch event.