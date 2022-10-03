Ola Electric Was The Top EV Two-Wheeler Seller In September

Not just Ola Electric, Okinawa too nudged past Hero Electric to take the second position. It registered 8,278 units as against the 8,018 units of Hero Electric in September 2022. Hero Electric witnessed a drop of 23.46 percent on a month-on-month basis as it fell from 10,476 unit sales in August 2022.

Ampere held the fourth position for the month as it managed sales of 6,189. It was closely followed by Ather Energy, which posted its best sales figure of 6,164 units. TVS, which currently sells just one EV scooter, the iQube, registered 3,931 units, down from 4,418 units in August 2022. Leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, which sells the Chetak EV, hasn't revealed its sales figures yet.

Revolt, owned by Micromax's co-founder, Rahul Sharma, posted a paltry 837 sales figures in September 2022. Others in the three figures include Pure EV and Bounce. Pure EV saw a marginal decline with 751 units as opposed to 875 in August 2022. Bounce bettered its August sales with sales of 629 units in September. Tork Motors stayed at the bottom of the chart with paltry 48 units. There are chances that the sales of EVs might increase in October 2022 as Diwali is around the corner.

