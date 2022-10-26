Ola MoveOS 3 Announced: New Features Coming To Ola S1/S1 Pro

Ola Electric unveiled its affordable Ola S1 Air electric scooter last week, which is set to debut with Ola's new MoveOS 3. Don't fret, as the more expensive Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters will also be updated to MoveOS 3 from the existing MoveOS 2.0. The new operating system packs in new interesting features, which are designed to add fun to your riding experience. Let's have a look at the changes.

Ola MoveOS 3: What's Changed?

The MoveOS 3 adds three riding moods- Bolt, Vintage, and Eclipse. The Bolt mode will offer you an analogue and digital combination speedometer coupled with a futuristic design theme on the dashboard. Next up is the Vintage mood, which comes with a vintage scooter-like analogue dials design for a retro vibe. Lastly, it gets an Eclipse theme inspired by a solar eclipse and space.

These riding moods also activate their respective sounds. For instance, the Bolt mode will emit a UFO-like sound from the EV scooter's in-built speakers while riding. The Vintage mood will mimic old ICE-powered scooter sounds for folks who miss riding old-school scooters.

Another party trick is the new Party Mode. You can enjoy the music via its in-built speakers as before, but now the scooter flashes its LED DRLs, turn indicators, and LED headlamps in sync with the music to create a discotheque-like environment.

The update features a keyless proximity lock/unlock, which can be done via your smartphone. Ola Electric claims that it is the first brand to incorporate this feature. While locking and unlocking, the scooter flashes its turn indicators and alerts the user.

Since, Ola's electric scooters are devoid of a physical key, sharing your scooter with someone requires you to reveal the passcode. The new profile-sharing feature eliminates the need to input the passcode every time. Another nifty addition is the ability to answer and reject calls on the fly over Bluetooth.

To improve the mechanical aspects, the new firmware brings improved multi-level regenerative braking and hill-hold assist. Furthermore, it adds a Hyper Charging feature, which enables you to take advantage of Ola's 50 fast charging stations across India. Ola claims that the Hyper Charging mode will offer you about a 50km range in just 15 minutes.

Lastly, the new update adds a Vacation mode, which can be utilized when you leave your scooter sitting idle for a long time. It intelligently conserves energy and is touted to provide up to 200 days of standby.

Ola MoveOS 3: Availability

You can request beta access to MoveOS 3 via Ola's official website now. Ola says that a wider rollout will happen in December 2022. The newly launched Ola S1 Air will come preloaded with MoveOS 3 in early 2023.