Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid Launched Globally: Will India Get it?

Suzuki S-Cross: Design, Features

Maruti-Suzuki may have pulled the plug on its S-Cross in India with the advent of the Grand Vitara, but Suzuki still sells it in global markets. The S-Cross received a major facelift back in 2021 in the international markets but was available only with a mild-hybrid engine. Suzuki has now added the full hybrid S-Cross model in the UK and Australian markets. Let's have a look at its specifications and learn whether Maruti-Suzuki would bring it to India.

The Suzuki S-Cross hybrid doesn't get any changes to its exteriors compared to the mild hybrid. It boasts a butch-looking front end with an SUV-ish look. The large glossy grill is complimented by a thick chrome strip that houses the Suzuki logo. It gets a full LED headlamp cluster with some chrome accents. Over to the side, it comes with thick plastic cladding on the fenders for a rugged appeal.

The dashboard is also similar to the mild-hybrid version. It might remind you of the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India. The car comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment screen. The steering wheel is carried over from the pre-facelift and misses out on the new generation Suzuki D-cut steering wheel.

Talking about its powertrain, the S-Cross features a 1.5L 4-cylinder unit paired with a 140V hybrid architecture. It generates about 110PS and 138Nm torque. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is plonked with a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine. The 4-cylinder mill in the S-Cross is expected to be more refined and tractable.

The engine and electric motor are mated to a 6-speed AMT in the S-Cross as opposed to the e-CVT gearbox on the Grand Vitara. It comes with 2WD and AWD options. 0-100km/h in the 2WD takes 12.7 seconds and 13.5 seconds in the AWD version. Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 19.2km/l for the 2WD variant and 17.2km/l for the AWD version. These figures are significantly lower than the Grand Vitara's claim of 27.97km/l, which could be due to the 4-cylinder engine.

Will Maruti-Suzuki Bring It To India?

The Maruti-Suzuki S-Cross was a dud in sales in India compared to other offerings by the brand. Initially, it came with a stonker of a 1.6-litre diesel engine, which excited automobile enthusiasts. But, the crossover look was something that didn't excite buyers in the segment. Folks preferred SUVs over it and especially the Hyundai Creta made matters worse for the S-Cross.

It is unlikely that Maruti Suzuki will introduce the S-Cross again to the Indian market, largely because its Grand Vitara SUV is selling like hotcakes and is more desirable. Moreover, the fuel efficiency of the S-Cross hybrid is significantly lesser compared to the Grand Vitara. Coming to the price, it starts at around ₹22 lakhs and goes up to ₹26 lakhs in the UK market.