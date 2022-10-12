Tata Tiago EV Introductory Offer Extended To 20,000 Customers, Book One Before Price Hike

Tata Motors introduced its first electric hatchback, Tata Tiago EV, last month in India. At the launch event, the company announced that the introductory prices of the Tata Tiago EV would be valid only for the first 10,000 customers. They also reserved 2000 units for existing Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV owners who wish to add the Tiago EVs in their garages.

According to a report, Tata Motors has received an overwhelming response for its Tiago electric car and the bookings have exceeded 10,000 units. The Indian EV car maker has now announced an extension of the introductory offer in an attempt to garner more bookings. The launch price will now be applicable for 20,000 customers. Let's have a look at its prices below.

Tata Tiago EV: Price

The Tata Tiago EV comes at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh ex-showroom for the base XE variant. The XZ+ Tech Lux top-spec variant costs ₹11.79 lakh ex-showroom. There are seven variants and two home charger options to choose from. Deliveries of the top variants will commence in January 2023 and lower variants in February 2023.

Tata Tiago EV: Highlights

The Tata Tiago EV is underpinned by the same platform as the ICE Tata Tiago model. It also carries the same styling but with the addition of some futuristic elements. The car comes with a blanked-off grille with EV branding and the lower part comes with a tri-arrow pattern for a distinct identity.

In terms of creature comforts, the car is loaded with rain-sensing wipers, projector auto headlamps, cruise control, auto climate control, a push Start/Stop button, TPMS, a cooled glovebox, electrically foldable & adjustable ORVMs, and faux leather seats with Tri-Arrow pattern. For entertainment, it packs in a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay coupled with an 8-speaker Harman audio setup.

The Tata Tiago EV is powered by a Ziptron electric motor that generates 61hp and 110Nm with a 19.2kWh battery unit, and 74hp and 114Nm with the 24kWh battery pack. It is a front-wheel drive car and is claimed to reach from 0-60km/h in under six seconds. The bigger battery pack variant offers about 315km (MIDC) range, whereas the smaller battery variant promises about 250km (Estimated MIDC) driving range.

Tata Motors claims that its optional 7.2kW AC home charger can top up the Tiago EV fully in just 3 hours and 36 minutes. Alternatively, Tata's fast charging network provides 50kW DC charging support, which can get the car from 0-100 percent in 57 minutes.