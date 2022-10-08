Tata Tiago EV Test Drives Start In December 2022, Deliveries In 2023

Tata Motors introduced its most affordable Tata Tiago EV hatchback in India last month. Now, it will start accepting bookings for the electric car from October 10, 2022, for a nominal booking amount of ₹21,000. It has also revealed the test drive dates for the Tata Tiago EV.

You can test drive the Tata Tiago EV from the end of December and see if it fits the bill. Deliveries are set to begin sometime in January 2023. The electric vehicle is priced starting from ₹8.49 lakh and goes up to ₹11.79 lakh. These prices are introductory and will be valid for the first 10,000 customers.

Tata Tiago EV: Design, Features

The Tata Tiago EV is based on the ICE-powered Tata Tiago, which has been around for a few years now. It gets some EV elements such as the tri-arrow pattern on the lower grille and a blanked-off upper grille with the 'EV' branding.

The features list is quite extensive for a car of this size and category. It even trumps the Tata Tigor EV sedan in terms of features. The car offers leatherette seats with a tri-arrow pattern, rain-sensing wipers, auto projector headlamps, cruise control, auto climate control, a push Start/Stop button, a cooled glovebox, and electrically foldable outside mirrors. Recent Tata cars are well-known for their audio systems. The Tiago EV is no different, it packs a large touchscreen infotainment system with an 8-speaker Harman sound system.

Tata Tiago EV: Electic Motor, Battery

The Tata Tiago EV gets power from a Ziptron-branded Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. It drives the front axle and allows the car to reach from 0-60km/hr in under six seconds. You get two riding modes to choose from. The Tiago EV comes with two battery options, 24kWh and 19.2kWh. It produces 61hp and 110Nm with a 24kWh battery pack. The 19.2kWh battery unit variant produces 74hp and 114Nm. The long-range version offers 315km (MIDC) range, whereas the smaller battery variant promises about 250km (Estimated MIDC) driving range.

The Tiago EV gets options of a 3.3kW AC and a 7.2kW AC home charger. Tata says that it can charge fully in 3 hours and 36 mins using the 7.2kW AC charger. Alternatively, you can use Tata's fast-charging network, which can charge it from zero to 100 percent in 57 minutes. The battery and motor come with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.