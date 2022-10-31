Toyota Innova Hycross India Launch Set For November 25: A Front-Wheel Drive Innova?

After a barrage of leaks and rumors, the Toyota Innova Hycross, is finally launching in India. The MPV will debut in India on November 25, 2022, shortly after its global unveiling in Indonesia on November 21, 2022. However, expect the Japanese auto giant to reveal the prices at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Toyota is banking on its strong hybrid powertrains for the Indian market. It recently tasted success with its recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid variant. Now, it is looking to capitalize on it by introducing a hybrid vehicle in the MPV segment. The new MPV not only shares its name with the Innova Crysta, but the front end is also similar. But, is it hiding its drawbacks under the skin? Let's find out.

How Do The Innova Hycross And Innova Crysta Differ?

Unlike the Innova Crysta, which was underpinned by a ladder-on-frame chassis and rear-wheel drive setup, the new Innova Hycross will be based on Toyota's modular TNGA-C monocoque platform. Also, it will be a front-wheel drive vehicle.

Toyota is looking to reduce production costs by building an MPV on a monocoque platform. Monocoque frames are lighter in comparison and might aid in higher fuel efficiency. Also, the longer wheelbase will allow for better packaging and increased leg space for the occupants. But the downsides of this platform could be increased understeer and reduced comfort on rough patches.

Advertisement

The Innova Crysta has been the first choice for fleet operators and private buyers in mountain regions such as Leh-Ladakh owing to its rear wheel capability and plush ride quality. Front-wheel drive cars often struggle on the inclines and for such applications, probably the Innova Crysta would continue to be the preferred choice. For the plains, customers might opt for the Hycross as it will be more fuel efficient and loaded to the gills with features.

Innova Hycross: Engine, Features

The Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be powered by a 2-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain. Similar to the Toyota Hyryder, it will also come with a pure EV mode, which can be utilized for a few kilometers inside the city. The Toyota Hyryder with the 1.5-liter hybrid mill is claimed to deliver about 27.97km/l fuel efficiency. Expect the bigger engined Hycross to deliver between 22-25km/l.

The Innova Hycross comes with sleeker headlights, which could get LED treatment. Similarly, expect the tail lights to be LED units. According to a leaked render, the MPV will pack in a panoramic sunroof, which is the most loved feature of Indians currently. Other creature comforts will include a large touchscreen unit with Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, auto headlights, auto wipers, and wireless charging, among others.

We will know more details about the vehicle on November 21, 2022, when it goes official in Indonesia. Reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki might rebadge the car and slot it above the Ertiga in its portfolio.