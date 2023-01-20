Xiaomi Modena Undergoing Trial Run: First-Ever Electric Car Could Be Packing LFP Battery Pack

Xiaomi appears to be testing its first-ever fully electric car. A prototype of Xiaomi Modena, which appears production-ready, has been spotted running on the roads of Mongolia. The surprisingly bulky-looking vehicle could be one of the fastest-ever electric vehicles to go from the concept to the production stage. Let's look at the available details of the Xiaomi Electric Vehicle (EV).

Xiaomi Testing Modena In Regions With Low Temperatures And Icy Conditions

Xiaomi indicated that it will invest $1.5 billion in its electric division back in 2021. The Modena could be the first ever all-electric car that the Chinese tech giant has taken outside the testing facilities, presumably to test the vehicle in real-world conditions.

The Xiaomi Modena electric sedan was photographed being driven in Mongolia, a region that experiences heavy snowfall. Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, has reportedly been an active participant in the development of the company's EV. He may have been one of the team members testing the Modena in Mongolia.

Given the location, it is possible that Xiaomi is designing its first-ever commercial passenger vehicle for the European market. The icy conditions of Mongolia offer one of the best conditions to test battery performance.

Xiaomi Modena Could Pack LFP And Qilin Battery Packs

Speaking of battery performance, Xiaomi would have to rely on Lithium-based battery packs. However, the company is reportedly testing two different chemistries and technologies.

The Xiaomi Modena may get three different powertrain options for consumers depending on consumer preferences and terrain. Two of Modena's powertrains will be using BYD-sourced Blade battery packs that use the Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) technology.

The third variation could draw power from an 800V Qilin battery pack from CATL. This variation is designed to be charged at very high rates. The super-fast charging can reportedly take a battery from zero to 80 percent in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi has previously indicated that it wants to launch its first electric car next year. Hence, the Xiaomi Modena could debut in 2024.

Reports suggest Xiaomi could be developing a second-generation electric vehicle simultaneously. It is rumored to be codenamed Lemans. The second iteration could be more powerful and make its debut in 2025.