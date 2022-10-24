Best Smart Lights To Buy This Diwali Festive Season

Diwali is a festival of lights, and what better way to celebrate than giving your traditional home a smart makeover with modern lights. Smart lights come in a variety of shapes and sizes and provide advantages over traditional lighting by giving you granular control. With a few taps and clicks on your smartphone, you can change the light intensity and color of these lights remotely.

We have specially compiled a list of smart lights for you that are readily available in the market. These smart lights will give your traditional home a much-needed technological boost. Let us dive into the details.

Smart Bulbs

The most common type of smart light for households is smart bulbs. Smart bulbs, which come in a variety of sizes and power ratings, typically cost less than ₹1,000 and fit most modern traditional bulb holders. Smart bulbs are extremely simple to install and can be controlled wirelessly using a smartphone app. In 2022, nearly every smart bulb will support 16 million colors and include features such as one-touch color change, color temperature control, light intensity control, and much more.

If you're looking for low-cost smart bulb options, consider the following: Zunpulse 10W Wi-Fi enabled smart bulb (₹499), Wipro 12W Standard B22 LED Bulb (₹435), Havells Glamax Smart Bulb (₹399), Syska Smart Pumpkin WiFi 9W Bulb (₹349), Mi LED Smart Color Bulb- B22 (₹349), Mi LED Smart Color Bulb- B22 (₹649) and Philips Wiz B22 9W Bulb (₹635).

Smart Strip Lights

Strip lights are another popular type of smart light to use to illuminate your home during the holidays. These Wi-Fi-enabled elongated lights, which are slightly more expensive than smart bulbs, can significantly improve the ambiance of your home. Philips and Syska manufacture some of the best smart strip lights. A good option is the Philips Hue Electric Powered 20.5 Watt strip light (₹2,284).

You can also check out Syska's 25W Wi-Fi-enabled color strip light as well. It costs ₹2,999 and has a color palette of 16 million options.

Motion-Activated Lights With Sensors

Motion-activated sensor lights are not Wi-Fi compatible; however, they are extremely useful and can transform your traditional home into a smart home. These lights are energy-efficient and can be mounted or hung on a wall, saving you time and avoiding unsightly sockets. The Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 is available on Xiaomi India's official website for ₹499.

Another good option is the VROKLA motion sensor light with USB charging. These wireless self-adhesive magnetic lights cost ₹549 for a pair.