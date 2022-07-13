Nikon To Halt DSLR Camera Development; End Of An Era?

Nikon is reportedly ceasing to manufacture SLR cameras in order to focus on developing new imaging solutions. As reported by Nikkei Asia, the Japanese camera maker will stop manufacturing single-lens reflex cameras and focus on improving its mirrorless portfolio and new-age imaging technologies.

The second-largest camera maker will continue producing and distributing existing SLR models to meet users' requirements. Nikon hasn't given any official statement on the news regarding its withdrawal from the SLR market.

If the report is true, the D6 DSLR will be the company's last SLR camera bringing an end to an era of Nikon's decades-old SLR cameras. The flagship DSLR was launched in 2020 and costs Rs. 5,19,995.

Professional photographers, camera enthusiasts and journalists have been using Nikon DSLRs for more than 60 years. The first Nikon single-lens reflex film camera- Nikon F came in 1959 and made a huge impact in the camera market for the technology it brought to the table. Nikon kept delivering high-performance SLR cameras for a straight six decades and gave a tough fight to Canon and other big games in the industry.

However, the rapid advancement in mobile optics has dramatically impacted DSLR sales across the globe. Clearly, smartphones are responsible for the major shift in digital camera sales. Flagship smartphones nowadays feature advanced camera systems capable of shooting up to 108 megapixel still pictures, portrait videos, and even 8K videos. The number of features and modes any value flagship and flagship camera packs can give any mid-range DSLR a run for its money.

Nikon realized it long ago and started developing new-age digital SLRs in the late 1990s. In 2011, the company introduced its first mirrorless camera with a 10MP 1" CMOS sensor and hybrid autofocus. It seamlessly combined the phase and contrast detection technologies.

Nikon's latest mirrorless camera, the Z30 APS-C size/DX-format mirrorless camera, is targeted at new-generation content creators. It has a built-in microphone, a movie-record indicator light, auto switch to self-portrait mode when the monitor faces front, and an angle of view that is approximately 100% even in 4K UHD/30p. The portable camera is dedicated to video filming in a fast-paced environment.

As we wait for the final confirmation on the big news, more camera manufacturers may join Nikon in the pursuit. If you have recently purchased any Nikon SLR or planning to buy one, rest assured that you will receive full support from the brand. In fact, Nikon might soon start offering some huge discounts on the SLR range.

We will update the story with new information as soon as Nikon releases any official statement.

