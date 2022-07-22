Top 5 Entry-Level (Sub-2K) TWS Earbuds In India

Realme Buds Q2 (Rs. 1,998)

The Realme Buds Q2 brings ANC, Type-C charging and long battery life, all at just Rs. 1,998. These TWS earbuds support a feature-rich smartphone app and customizable touch controls. We liked the audio delivery and the comfortable in-ear fit of these entry-level TWS earbuds. The ace feature- ANC on a budget is surprisingly good and makes a strong case for buying these budget TWS earbuds.

One full charge can give you up to four and half hours of battery life, which is pretty good for the price. Enabling the ANC does affect some battery life but the overall difference isn't deal-breaking. The Realme Buds Q2 come with an IPX5-rated design. Our detailed review should give you more insights into the TWS earbuds.

Oppo Enco Buds (Rs. 1,499)

Oppo Enco series needs no introduction. The series offers TWS earbuds in multiple price brackets, ranging from Rs. 1,500 to up to Rs. 11,000. The Oppo Enco series' best entry-level TWS earbuds- Enco Buds could be a good purchase if you have a strict budget of Rs. 1,500. These TWS earbuds work on Bluetooth 5.2 and come with an IP54 rating.

The audio is good for the price and the entry-level TWS also performs well with voice calling.

Gizmore GizBud 809 & 851 (Rs. 999)

The newly-launched Gizmore entry-level earbuds are an excellent option for first-time TWS earbuds users. If you are just starting your TWS journey, the GizBud 809 and GizBud 851 will easily meet your requirements. These 'Made in India' TWS earbuds can deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and comes with a Type C charging port.

Featuring a sweat-resistant design, the GizBud 809 is equipped with ENC and comes equipped with a USB Type-C charging connector for rapid charging.

According to Gizmore, the GizBud 809 delivers 24 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Other notable features include- a one-touch voice assistant, comfortable in-ear fit and individual bud connectivity support.

Redmi Earbuds S (Rs. 1,799)

Redmi also offers a decent pair of TWS earbuds in the sub-2K price point. Priced at Rs. 1,799, the Redmi Earbuds S offers decent audio and voice-calling experience for the price. These budget TWS earbuds deliver a long-lasting battery life and come with an IPX4 rating for a sweat-proof wearing experience.

You can read more about the Redmi Earbuds S in our detailed review.

Noise AirBuds (Rs. 1,899)

The Noise AirBuds is another decent pair of TWS earbuds at the entry-level price point. Priced at Rs. 1,899, the budget true wireless earbuds use a 13mm speaker driver to handle audio and ensure a balanced sound profile. These TWS earbuds are IPX4 certified for protection against water and sweat and come with a Type-C charging port.

Noise has also offered nifty touch controls to let you control volume, attend/reject calls and play/pause music right from the buds.