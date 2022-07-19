Amazon Prime Day Sale: Get Alexa Devices With 55 Percent Discount On Echo, Fire TV, More

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the talk of the town with a whopping discount on many gadgets. The list includes many in-house gadgets like Fire TVs, Echo devices, and even Amazon Kindles. All of these come with Alexa support and you can get them with up to a 55 percent discount.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Discount On Alexa Echo Devices

If you're looking for a new Alexa device, the Amazon Prime Day Sale might be the best place to shop. Here, Amazon is offering up to a 55 percent discount on Echo smart speakers and smart displays. For instance, you can get the Echo Dot 4th-Gen for just Rs. 2,249. You can also get an Alexa combo of Echo Dot 4th Gen and Wipro smart bulb for Rs. 2,299.

What's more, buyers can also get the Echo Show 5 for Rs. 3,999 and the Echo Show 8 for just Rs. 5,999. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is also offering the Echo Buds with a 54 percent discount. Buyers can also get the Amazon Smart Plug for Rs. 399 when purchased with any Echo smart speaker.

Additionally, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is also offering buyers Echo Dot with Fire TV stick with Rs. 350 cashback. Similarly, buyers will get Rs. 950 cashback when they buy Echo Dot 3rd Gen with a Smart TV with Fire TV built-in. Lastly, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will offer Rs. 450 cashback when they buy the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen with a Smart TV/AC.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Deals On Fire TV, Kindle

Alexa Echo devices aside, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering up to 55 percent off on Fire TV devices starting as low as Rs. 1,799. What's more, you can get a flat 55 percent discount on Fire TV Stick Lite with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite. The bestselling Fire TV Stick is priced at just Rs. 2,199.

If you're looking for something more premium, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering the Fire TV Stick 4K for just Rs. 2,999 that comes with a 4K cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Plus, buyers can get a 60 percent discount on Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions to Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot Select for a limited period.

Additionally, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering up to a 57 percent discount on smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. Bookworms also have something to check out at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Here, the e-commerce site is offering up to Rs. 4,000 off on Kindle eReaders. The new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature are priced at Rs. 11,099 and Rs. 15,299, respectively.

Amazon Prime Day Sale With Alexa

If you already own a smart speaker with Alexa, you can get additional discounts at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Voice customers can get up to Rs. 500 discount when they simply say: "Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug" or "Alexa, order an Echo Flex" or "Alexa, order a Fire TV Stick", and more.

