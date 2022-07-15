New Epson Laser Projectors For Home And Business: Green Tech, New Upgrades To Check Out

New Epson Laser Light Projectors In India

Traditionally, most projectors used lamp light technology, which had many drawbacks. It would heat up, consume more power, and would require hours to cool down before one could use them again. Today, we have laser light projectors, and Epson has been pioneering them for years now. Epson has now released a new range of laser light projectors for the Indian market.

These include portable projectors, short-throw projectors, and even ultra-short-throw projectors. The short-throw and ultra-short-throw projectors are ideal for educational institutions and businesses, which also enable interaction with the audience. The new range of projectors is also compact and built for modern workplaces.