The tech industry has been witnessing the launching of several new smartphones, laptops, wearables, and accessories in the last week. While we have seen the launch of many products, some of them include the offerings churned out by OnePlus, Samsung, Dell, itel, Noise, Nokia, Garmin, Fossil, and more.
Week 26, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Nokia G11 Plus, And More
For those who are not aware, the week 27 of this year witnessed the launch of the highly rumored OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch, Amazfit T-Rex 2, Garmin Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 models, Dizo Buds P and a slew of other devices.
If you wanted to stay updated with the launches that have happened in the last week, then here we have listed the announcements made by various brands in week 26 over here. Do take a look and keep yourself updated.
OnePlus Nord 2T
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Snapdragon 778G Octa-Core 6nm processor with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Knox protected
- Customization via XCover Key and Top Key
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,050 mAh removable battery
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12
- 50MP rear camera, 2MP depth / macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- Gigantic 50k mAh Capacity
- Lithium-Polymer 50,000mAh capacity
- 20W Power Delivery (PD) Output-
- 18W Fast Charging Input
- Charge 3 Devices simultaneously
- Universal Compatibility
- Safe and Durable
- Not Suitable for Air Travels
- Classy Metallic Body
- Speaker Driver: 10mm
- Bluetooth: v5.2
- Dual Pairing: Yes
- Bluetooth Supported Profile: AVRCP, A2DP
- Playtime: Up to 80 hours at 70% volume
- Instacharge: 10-minute charge = 15-hour playtime
- Water Resistance Rating: IPX5 Water-resistant
- Button Controls: With remote and mic in line music & call control Dedicated gaming button
- 1.7 in Touch Display
- Water Resistant, IP68
- Dust Proof
- Heart Rate Monitor
- SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor
- Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count
- 170+ Watch Faces
- 220 mAh Battery 15 days
- Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core Processors up to i7, vPro
- Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro
- Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5 SDRAM 5200MHz
- Graphics: Intel® Iris® X® Graphics
- Display: 14″ 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 2-in-1 14″ 16:10 QHD+ Touch (2560 x 1600)
- Storage: SSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe Class 35 up to 1TB
- Security: TPM 2.0 FIPS-140-2 Certified
- Battery: 2-Cell, 40 WHr Polymer , ExpressCharge 2.0 for 2-in-1 and 3-Cell, 60 WHr Polymer for Laptop
- Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro
- Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro/Ubuntu® 20.04 LTS, 64-bit (Laptop only)
- Memory: Up to 32 GB, DDR4, 3200 MHz, integrated, dual channel
- Graphics: Intel® Iris® X® Graphics
- Display: 13.3″ 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), Available in Touch/Non-touch, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, Anti-glare, Super Low Power, ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light, Ultralight, Corning® Gorilla Glass® 6 DXC,
- Storage: PCIe/NVMe Class 35/40 up to 1TB
- Security: TPM 2.0 FIPS-140-2 Certified
- Battery: 3-Cell, 41 WHr Polymer , ExpressCharge 1.0 for 2-in-1 and 4-Cell, 58 WHr Polymer for Laptop
- Aperture: F2.2
- Max Video Bitrate: 120Mbps
- 35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 6.52mm
- Photo Resolution: 6528×3264 (2:1)
- Live Streaming: 360 Live, Reframe Live (streamer sets a fixed perspective)
- Video Resolution: 5888×2944@30fps, 6144×3072@25/24fps, 3840×1920@30/25/24fps and 3040×1520@50fps
- Photo Format: insp and RAW (dng) (RAW files require software on PC/Mac to export.)
- ISO Range: Photo: 100-3200 | Video: 100-3200
- Shutter Speed: Photo: 1/8000 - 120s | Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second
- Exposure Value: ±4EV
- White Balance: 2000K-10000K
- Video Format: insv (can be exported via App or Studio)
- Audio Format: 48 kHz, AAC
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 5 GHz, 802.11ac, USB Type-C, MicroSD Card
- Battery Capacity: 1350mAh
- 55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD mini LED display
- 1.6GHz Quad-core A73 MT9615+ processor with 550Mhz Mali-G52MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Google TV with Amati UI, hands-free voice control, Far-field microphone, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center
- Voice remote
- Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 X 4 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.2, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port
- 30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers) + 30W Subwoofer, ONKYO sound system, Dolby Atmos
- 43/50/55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD QLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+. HLG, MEMC, ALLM, AIPQ
- 1.3GHz Quad-core A55 RT51M processor with 800Mhz Mali-G31MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Google TV, hands-free voice control, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center
- Voice remote
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 x1 with ARC&EARC + HDMI2.0x2, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0×1, USB3.0x1, Ethernet port, AV port
- 30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers), Onkyo audio, Dolby Atmos
- 43/50/55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, MEMC, ALLM
- 1.3GHz Quad-core A55 RT51M processor with 800Mhz Mali-G31MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Google TV, hands-free voice control, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center
- Voice remote
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 x 3 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.0, USB3.0 x 2, Ethernet port, AV port
- 30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers), Dolby Atmos
- 6.6″ (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera)
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,520 mAh (typical) battery
- Bluetooth 5.3 to connect to devices, SBC codec
- 13mm dynamic driver, Bass boost+ mode
- ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more
- Splash-resistant (IPX4)
- 40 mAh battery
- Notifications: Alarm Clock, App Alerts, Calendar Alerts, Email, Multiple Time Zones, Social Media, Text
- Functions: Activity Tracker, Challenge Friends to a Workout, Control Your Music, Customizable Buttons, Heart Rate Tracking, Interchangeable Watch Band, Notifications, Personalize Your Dial, Visualized Workout Routes
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE
- Strap Material: Stainless Steel and Silicon
- Battery Life: Up to 2 weeks
- Case Size: 45 mm | 40.5mm
- Interchangeable Compatibility: 24 mm
- Operating System: Fossil Smartwatch (Hybrid App)
- Processor: Fossil Q - Intel® AtomTM Processor
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate
- Storage: 16 MB
- Strap Width: 24 mm
- Water Resistance: 3 ATM
- Battery Charge Time: Charge Time 60 min to 80%
- Colors: Rose Gold-Tone and Black
- Case: 44MM, Stainless Steel
- Strap: 22MM, Interchangeable
- Strap Material: Fabric, Leather
- Case Color: Silver
- Operating System: Powered with Wear OS by Google
- Compatibility: Wear OS by Google works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries, with compatibility subject to change.
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+
- Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage
- Display: 1.28″ Color AMOLED / 416 x 416 / 326ppi
- Input: 2 Additional Push Buttons (configurable), Rotating Home Button, Touchscreen, Voice
- Sound/Actuator: Loudspeaker, Microphone, Vibration
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC SE, WiFi
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Compass, Gyroscope, Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate, SPO2
- Battery: 24 Hr + multi day Extended Mode
- Water Resistance: 3 ATM
- 1.57 inch full touch IPS curved display with 500 Nits Brightness.
- Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch.
- Built-in AI Voice Assistant (Google & Siri)
- Comprehensive Health Data: Track your SPO2, 24 x 7 Heart Rate, Body temperature monitoring, Calorie Burns, Sleep monitor & Guided Breathing.
- Smart features: Weather forecast, Call rejection, Alarm, Find my Phone, Timer, Stopwatch, Walk reminder, Wake gesture, Calendar reminder, Vibration alert, Remote music control.
- Multi sports modes - Cycling, Swimming, Climbing, Yoga, Skipping, Walking etc.
- Smart All Round Notifications - Stay Socially Updated Always.
- Play Music on the go.
- 100+ customizable and Cloud based watch faces.
- Battery Runtime: Up to 7 days.
- Fitness & Outdoor modes and tracking
- Backed by IP68 certification
- 15.6″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology
- Intel Core i5-1240P processor / AMD Ryzen 5-5500U
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
- 8 GB of DDR4 system memory, Upgradable up to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules
- 512 GB SSD, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe
- Speakers and Mic: Built In Dual Stereo Speakers and Built-in Digital Microphone
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 802.11a/b/g/n+ax wireless LAN, Bluetooth v5.2
- Battery: 3 cells, 50 Wh, 3-pin 135 W AC adapter
- 1.3″ (260 x 260 pixels) full colour touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX
- GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Multi-frequency Positioning
- Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
- 5 ATM Water and Dust Resistant
- 32 GB storage (Up to 2000 songs)
- 5-button design
- Daily workout suggestions; Running Dynamics Pod; Garmin PacePro
- Garmin Pay
- Battery Life: Smartwatch mode: Up to 15 days
- Forerunner 255: 1.3″ (260 x 260 pixels) full colour touchscreen display
- Forerunner 255S: 1.1″ (218 x 218 pixels) full colour touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
- GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Multi-frequency Positioning
- 5 ATM Water and Dust Resistant
- 4 GB storage (Up to 500 songs)
- Live Event Sharing, LiveTrack, Assistance
- HRV status, Recovery time, HR calories
- Battery Life: Forerunner 255 - Smartwatch mode: Up to 14 days
- Battery Life: Forerunner 255S - Smartwatch mode: Up to 12 days
- 1.39″ (454×454 pixels) 326 PPI display with up to 1000 nits of brightness
- Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band & 5 satellite positioning and BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor
- Health features: Heart rate, SpO2, Stress, Sleep, Breathing, Menstrual cycle and health reminders
- Fitness features: 158+ sports modes via Zepp App
- Supported devices: Android 7.0 or later, iOS 12.0 or later
- Water-resistance: 10ATM; MIL-STD-810G standards.
- 500 mAh battery
- Color: Black Fury, Blue Impulse, Teal Aqua, and White Purity
- Headphone Type: In the Ear
- Driver: 13mm Drivers
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2
- Headphone Design: Earbud
- Playback: up to 50 hours
- Deep Bass: Yes
- With Microphone: Yes, Quad Mic with ENC
- Charging: Type-C, Brisk charging (10 Mins = 3 hours)
- Modes: Turbo Mode (50ms) Low latency
- Others: Quick pair and connect, Touch controls and Voice assistance
- Water resistance: IPX4
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro
Nokia G11 Plus
Ambrane Stylo Max 50000mAh Power Bank
Key Specs
Noise Flair XL
Key Specs
itel Smartwatch 1 ES
Key Specs
Dell Latitude 9430 | 2-in-1/Laptop
Key Specs
Dell Latitude 7330 | 2-in-1/Laptop
Key Specs
Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360
Key Specs
TCL C835 4K mini LED TV
Key Specs
TCL C635 4K QLED TV
Key Specs
TCL P735 4K TV
Key Specs
HTC Desire 22 Pro
DIZO Buds P
Key Specs
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch
Key Specs
Fossil Gen 6 Venture edition Wear OS smartwatch
Key Specs
GIZMORE Slate Smartwatch
Key Specs
Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop (2022)
Key Specs
Garmin Forerunner 955
Key Specs
Garmin Forerunner 255 and 255S
Key Specs
Amazfit T-Rex 2
Key Specs
DEFY GravityZ
Key Specs
