Week 26, 2022 Launch Roundup: OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Nokia G11 Plus, And More

The tech industry has been witnessing the launching of several new smartphones, laptops, wearables, and accessories in the last week. While we have seen the launch of many products, some of them include the offerings churned out by OnePlus, Samsung, Dell, itel, Noise, Nokia, Garmin, Fossil, and more.

For those who are not aware, the week 27 of this year witnessed the launch of the highly rumored OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch, Amazfit T-Rex 2, Garmin Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 models, Dizo Buds P and a slew of other devices.

If you wanted to stay updated with the launches that have happened in the last week, then here we have listed the announcements made by various brands in week 26 over here. Do take a look and keep yourself updated.

OnePlus Nord 2T Key Specs

6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 120Hz LCD screen



Snapdragon 778G Octa-Core 6nm processor with Adreno 642L GPU



6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card



Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1



Dual SIM



Samsung Knox protected



Customization via XCover Key and Top Key



50MP + 8MP Rear Camera



13MP front camera



5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,050 mAh removable battery



Nokia G11 Plus Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display





1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 with 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU





4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage





Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





Android 12





50MP rear camera, 2MP depth / macro camera with f/2.4 aperture





8MP front-facing camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Ambrane Stylo Max 50000mAh Power Bank Key Specs Gigantic 50k mAh Capacity







Lithium-Polymer 50,000mAh capacity







20W Power Delivery (PD) Output-







18W Fast Charging Input







Charge 3 Devices simultaneously







Universal Compatibility







Safe and Durable







Not Suitable for Air Travels







Classy Metallic Body







Noise Flair XL Key Specs Speaker Driver: 10mm









Bluetooth: v5.2









Dual Pairing: Yes









Bluetooth Supported Profile: AVRCP, A2DP









Playtime: Up to 80 hours at 70% volume









Instacharge: 10-minute charge = 15-hour playtime









Water Resistance Rating: IPX5 Water-resistant









Button Controls: With remote and mic in line music & call control Dedicated gaming button









itel Smartwatch 1 ES Key Specs 1.7 in Touch Display











Water Resistant, IP68











Dust Proof











Heart Rate Monitor











SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor











Sleep Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count











170+ Watch Faces











220 mAh Battery 15 days











Dell Latitude 9430 | 2-in-1/Laptop Key Specs Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core Processors up to i7, vPro













Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro













Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5 SDRAM 5200MHz













Graphics: Intel® Iris® X® Graphics













Display: 14″ 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 2-in-1 14″ 16:10 QHD+ Touch (2560 x 1600)













Storage: SSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe Class 35 up to 1TB













Security: TPM 2.0 FIPS-140-2 Certified













Battery: 2-Cell, 40 WHr Polymer , ExpressCharge 2.0 for 2-in-1 and 3-Cell, 60 WHr Polymer for Laptop













Dell Latitude 7330 | 2-in-1/Laptop Key Specs Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core processors up to i7 U15 vPro















Operating system: Up to Windows 11 Pro/Ubuntu® 20.04 LTS, 64-bit (Laptop only)















Memory: Up to 32 GB, DDR4, 3200 MHz, integrated, dual channel















Graphics: Intel® Iris® X® Graphics















Display: 13.3″ 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), Available in Touch/Non-touch, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, Anti-glare, Super Low Power, ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light, Ultralight, Corning® Gorilla Glass® 6 DXC,















Storage: PCIe/NVMe Class 35/40 up to 1TB















Security: TPM 2.0 FIPS-140-2 Certified















Battery: 3-Cell, 41 WHr Polymer , ExpressCharge 1.0 for 2-in-1 and 4-Cell, 58 WHr Polymer for Laptop















Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Key Specs Aperture: F2.2

















Max Video Bitrate: 120Mbps

















35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 6.52mm

















Photo Resolution: 6528×3264 (2:1)

















Live Streaming: 360 Live, Reframe Live (streamer sets a fixed perspective)

















Video Resolution: 5888×2944@30fps, 6144×3072@25/24fps, 3840×1920@30/25/24fps and 3040×1520@50fps

















Photo Format: insp and RAW (dng) (RAW files require software on PC/Mac to export.)

















ISO Range: Photo: 100-3200 | Video: 100-3200

















Shutter Speed: Photo: 1/8000 - 120s | Video: 1/8000 - to the limit of frames per second

















Exposure Value: ±4EV

















White Balance: 2000K-10000K

















Video Format: insv (can be exported via App or Studio)

















Audio Format: 48 kHz, AAC

















Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 5 GHz, 802.11ac, USB Type-C, MicroSD Card

















Battery Capacity: 1350mAh

















TCL C835 4K mini LED TV Key Specs 55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD mini LED display



















1.6GHz Quad-core A73 MT9615+ processor with 550Mhz Mali-G52MP2 GPU



















3GB RAM, 32GB storage



















Google TV with Amati UI, hands-free voice control, Far-field microphone, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center



















Voice remote



















Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 X 4 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.2, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet port, AV port



















30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers) + 30W Subwoofer, ONKYO sound system, Dolby Atmos



















TCL C635 4K QLED TV Key Specs 43/50/55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD QLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+. HLG, MEMC, ALLM, AIPQ





















1.3GHz Quad-core A55 RT51M processor with 800Mhz Mali-G31MP2 GPU





















2GB RAM, 16GB storage





















Google TV, hands-free voice control, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center





















Voice remote





















Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 x1 with ARC&EARC + HDMI2.0x2, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0×1, USB3.0x1, Ethernet port, AV port





















30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers), Onkyo audio, Dolby Atmos





















TCL P735 4K TV Key Specs 43/50/55/65/75-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K UHD display with 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, MEMC, ALLM























1.3GHz Quad-core A55 RT51M processor with 800Mhz Mali-G31MP2 GPU























2GB RAM, 16GB storage























Google TV, hands-free voice control, Google Assistant and Alexa, Game Center























Voice remote























Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), HDMI2.1 x 3 (eARC), Bluetooth 5.0, USB3.0 x 2, Ethernet port, AV port























30W (2 x 15W Stereo speakers), Dolby Atmos























HTC Desire 22 Pro Key Specs

6.6″ (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

























Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU

























8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

























Android 12

























64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

























32MP front camera)

























5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

























4,520 mAh (typical) battery

























DIZO Buds P Key Specs Bluetooth 5.3 to connect to devices, SBC codec



























13mm dynamic driver, Bass boost+ mode



























ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call



























88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode



























realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more



























Splash-resistant (IPX4)



























40 mAh battery



























Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Key Specs Notifications: Alarm Clock, App Alerts, Calendar Alerts, Email, Multiple Time Zones, Social Media, Text





























Functions: Activity Tracker, Challenge Friends to a Workout, Control Your Music, Customizable Buttons, Heart Rate Tracking, Interchangeable Watch Band, Notifications, Personalize Your Dial, Visualized Workout Routes





























Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE





























Strap Material: Stainless Steel and Silicon





























Battery Life: Up to 2 weeks





























Case Size: 45 mm | 40.5mm





























Interchangeable Compatibility: 24 mm





























Operating System: Fossil Smartwatch (Hybrid App)





























Processor: Fossil Q - Intel® Atom TM Processor

Processor



























Sensors: Accelerometer, Heart Rate





























Storage: 16 MB





























Strap Width: 24 mm





























Water Resistance: 3 ATM





























Battery Charge Time: Charge Time 60 min to 80%





























Colors: Rose Gold-Tone and Black





























Fossil Gen 6 Venture edition Wear OS smartwatch Key Specs Case: 44MM, Stainless Steel































Strap: 22MM, Interchangeable































Strap Material: Fabric, Leather































Case Color: Silver































Operating System: Powered with Wear OS by Google































Compatibility: Wear OS by Google works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries, with compatibility subject to change.































Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+































Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage































Display: 1.28″ Color AMOLED / 416 x 416 / 326ppi































Input: 2 Additional Push Buttons (configurable), Rotating Home Button, Touchscreen, Voice































Sound/Actuator: Loudspeaker, Microphone, Vibration































Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC SE, WiFi































Sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Compass, Gyroscope, Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate, SPO2































Battery: 24 Hr + multi day Extended Mode































Water Resistance: 3 ATM































GIZMORE Slate Smartwatch Key Specs 1.57 inch full touch IPS curved display with 500 Nits Brightness.

































Answer and make calls with Bluetooth directly from your watch.

































Built-in AI Voice Assistant (Google & Siri)

































Comprehensive Health Data: Track your SPO2, 24 x 7 Heart Rate, Body temperature monitoring, Calorie Burns, Sleep monitor & Guided Breathing.

































Smart features: Weather forecast, Call rejection, Alarm, Find my Phone, Timer, Stopwatch, Walk reminder, Wake gesture, Calendar reminder, Vibration alert, Remote music control.

































Multi sports modes - Cycling, Swimming, Climbing, Yoga, Skipping, Walking etc.

































Smart All Round Notifications - Stay Socially Updated Always.

































Play Music on the go.

































100+ customizable and Cloud based watch faces.

































Battery Runtime: Up to 7 days.

































Fitness & Outdoor modes and tracking

































Backed by IP68 certification

































Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop (2022) Key Specs 15.6″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology



































Intel Core i5-1240P processor / AMD Ryzen 5-5500U



































Windows 11 Home 64-bit



































NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM



































8 GB of DDR4 system memory, Upgradable up to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules



































512 GB SSD, PCIe Gen3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe



































Speakers and Mic: Built In Dual Stereo Speakers and Built-in Digital Microphone



































Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, 6E, 802.11a/b/g/n+ax wireless LAN, Bluetooth v5.2



































Battery: 3 cells, 50 Wh, 3-pin 135 W AC adapter



































Garmin Forerunner 955 Key Specs 1.3″ (260 x 260 pixels) full colour touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX





































GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Multi-frequency Positioning





































Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi





































5 ATM Water and Dust Resistant





































32 GB storage (Up to 2000 songs)





































5-button design





































Daily workout suggestions; Running Dynamics Pod; Garmin PacePro





































Garmin Pay





































Battery Life: Smartwatch mode: Up to 15 days





































Garmin Forerunner 255 and 255S Key Specs Forerunner 255: 1.3″ (260 x 260 pixels) full colour touchscreen display







































Forerunner 255S: 1.1″ (218 x 218 pixels) full colour touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3







































Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi







































GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Multi-frequency Positioning







































5 ATM Water and Dust Resistant







































4 GB storage (Up to 500 songs)







































Live Event Sharing, LiveTrack, Assistance







































HRV status, Recovery time, HR calories







































Battery Life: Forerunner 255 - Smartwatch mode: Up to 14 days







































Battery Life: Forerunner 255S - Smartwatch mode: Up to 12 days







































Amazfit T-Rex 2 Key Specs 1.39″ (454×454 pixels) 326 PPI display with up to 1000 nits of brightness









































Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band & 5 satellite positioning and BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor









































Health features: Heart rate, SpO2, Stress, Sleep, Breathing, Menstrual cycle and health reminders









































Fitness features: 158+ sports modes via Zepp App









































Supported devices: Android 7.0 or later, iOS 12.0 or later









































Water-resistance: 10ATM; MIL-STD-810G standards.









































500 mAh battery









































DEFY GravityZ Key Specs Color: Black Fury, Blue Impulse, Teal Aqua, and White Purity











































Headphone Type: In the Ear











































Driver: 13mm Drivers











































Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2











































Headphone Design: Earbud











































Playback: up to 50 hours











































Deep Bass: Yes











































With Microphone: Yes, Quad Mic with ENC











































Charging: Type-C, Brisk charging (10 Mins = 3 hours)











































Modes: Turbo Mode (50ms) Low latency











































Others: Quick pair and connect, Touch controls and Voice assistance











































Water resistance: IPX4

Advertisement

Most Read Articles