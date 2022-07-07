Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Expected Deals On iPhone 13, Fire TV, Echo Devices

Amazon is a popular e-commerce platform, offering commodities from A to Z. Amazon Prime members have additional benefits, including one-day delivery, access to Amazon Music, Prime Video, and a whole bunch of discounts. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is bringing in more offers for customers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 Dates

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 has just been announced and will begin on July 23 at 12 AM. The sale will end on July 24 at midnight, giving buyers a 48-hour window to shop at a whopping discount. Like always, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will offer a huge sale on gadgets like smartphones, smart TVs, tabs, streaming devices, and Amazon's hardware.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Discount On iPhone 13

Presently, the iPhone 14 series is gearing up for release, likely in September. Ahead of the launch, the price of the iPhone 13 has dropped and is currently listed at Rs. 79,990 at the Apple store. On the other hand, online portals like Amazon are offering the iPhone 13 series at even more discounts.

What's more, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is expected to drop the price of the iPhone 13 models further. Additionally, buyers can claim discount deals with partner banks or exchange their old phones to get even more discounts. That said, the exact price drop hasn't been announced yet.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Offers On Echo, Fire TVs

Amazon has a sleuth of products developed in-house. This includes the Echo speakers that come with Alexa in-built. These smart speakers are getting increasingly popular in India. And if you're looking for one, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 might be the best time to get it. Additionally, Amazon's Fire TV range is also expected to get a price drop.

The Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks or even the Amazon Basics smart TVs are expected to get a whopping discount. However, just like the iPhone 13 deals, Amazon is yet to announce the offers on these gadgets.

Presently, you can become an Amazon Prime member anytime for Rs. 1,499 for the annual membership or Rs. 179 for the monthly subscription. The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will also offer a flat 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank and SBI card transactions. More details are expected in the coming days.

