Apple Mixed Reality Headset to use Iris Scanner for Payments; Enough to Take On Meta Quest Pro?

Apple's mixed reality headset is deemed as the next big thing from the iPhone maker. The futuristic device is expected to bring in many unique features. The latest leak suggests the Apple MR headset will offer an iris scanner to enhance authentication and ease payments. If true, the new feature could also be a gateway to Apple's e-commerce plans and stand out from existing headsets like the Meta Quest Pro.

According to The Information, users will be able to scan their irises to log into their accounts with the Apple MR headset. One can also use it as an authentication tool for swift payments, similar to Face ID and Touch ID.

Apple Mixed Reality Headset with Iris Scanner

The report further explains that the Apple mixed reality headset will use 14 cameras to capture the motion accurately. It would also accurately represent real-world movements on digital avatars. The upcoming MR headset from Apple is tipped to offer users visualization of invisible phenomena like gas leaks or laser security systems.

The upcoming Apple headgear will reportedly allow users to see sound waves when they tune their musical instruments. It can allegedly detect the right position or angle for a router by seeing Wi-Fi signals.

Apple MR Headset Vs Meta Quest Pro

The upcoming Apple mixed reality headset has been rumored for a long time now and is said to debut in 2023. This would place the new headset in direct competition with the recently launched Meta Quest Pro, which is also a premium headgear. But it looks like Apple is working on its headset to make it more than just a gaming accessory.

Reports claim the new MR headset can be used as a head-mountable system, headphones, a pair of contact lenses, a handheld controller, speaker arrays, and more. The iris scanner on the Apple headset further suggests it would be an ideal accessory to complete Apple's ecosystem, including building AR for e-commerce.