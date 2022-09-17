ByteDances Pico VR Headset Launching on September 22; Snapdragon Processor, Android Q At Helm

ByteDance is popularly known as TikTok's parent organization. However, the company has diversified its portfolio by foraying into the VR headset segment. The brand previously acquired Pico, a VR company, and will be launching a VR headset on September 22. The ByteDance-owned Pico VR headset is expected to come with several premium features.

ByteDance Pico VR Headset Launch Details

ByteDance-owned Pico shared a new update on LinkedIn, confirming the launch of the new VR headset. "Next week, we're going to see the fruits of the acquisition as Pico is expected to announce a new VR headset," the LinkedIn post reads. The new Pico VR will launch on September 22 at 2 PM GMT+2 (5:30 PM IST).

ByteDance Pico VR Headset Launch: What to Expect?

The teaser poster shared on LinkedIn also reveals the silhouette of the upcoming VR headset. But apart from the minor revelation, the company hasn't given away much of the upcoming VR gear. But thanks to FCC filings and other leaks, we already have an idea of what to expect.

Rumors suggest the Pico VR headset will likely have a Pro model. This VR Pro headset will feature face and eye tracking functionality and will draw power from a Qualcomm processor. Filings also confirm that the new VR headset will run Android Q.

What's more, the ByteDance-owned Pico VR headset will feature an inside-out RGB camera for color video pass-through, creating a mixed reality experience for the user. Presently, Pico has a few VR headsets already available in select markets. Reports suggest the new Pro model could be smaller and sleeker than the existing Pico Neo 3 model.

According to Bluetooth SIG filing, the upcoming VR headset will offer an automatic hardware IPD, allowing users to adapt to pupillary distances. The new VR headset from Pico will also offer a high-resolution display, making it more comfortable for the wearer.

