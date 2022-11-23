Black Friday Sale on Croma: Top Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Accessories, And More

The Black Friday sale is here, bringing several discount offers and deals. Several retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma are offering a discount on many devices for gadget freaks. If you're looking to get any new gadget at a discount, the Croma Black Friday sale is the best place to get a price cut deal on smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, accessories, and much more.

Croma is one of the top retailers, available both offline and online. The ongoing Black Friday Sale on Croma is live and will be available until November 27. Croma has also partnered with the IND Money app to offer stocks worth up to ₹1,000.

Croma Black Friday Sale on Smartphones

The Black Friday sale on Croma is offering a discount on several smartphones, available in a wide price range. For instance, the Nokia G10 is available for just ₹11,499 and the Realme C25Y is priced at ₹11,749. Devices like the Oppo F19s and Vivo V23 5G are available for ₹17,999 and ₹25,999, respectively. Plus, the premium Oppo Reno7 is available for ₹28,999 at the Croma Black Friday sale.

Croma Black Friday Sale on Smart TVs

Smartphones aside, the Black Friday sale at Croma is offering a discount on smart TVs. Here, the Foxsky 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV with Google Assistant is priced at just ₹42,999. One can also check out the Hisense A6GE 43-inch Ultra HD LED Android TV for ₹20,990. Additionally, the Croma 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV is available for ₹38,990.

Advertisement

Croma Black Friday Sale on Smartwatches

The Croma Black Friday sale extends several wearables and accessories like smartwatches. The sale is offering the boAt Wave Pro smartwatch for ₹3,299. This makes a good buy as it was originally priced at ₹6,999 and packs in features like multiple sports modes. The Croma sale is offering the premium Apple Watch SE for ₹29,900.

Croma Black Friday Sale on Accessories

One can also check out audio accessories like earbuds, soundbars, and headphones at the Croma Black Friday Sale. The Croma CRES1099180W Bluetooth soundbar is available for ₹7,999 at the sale. Similarly, the JBL Wave 100 TWS earbuds are available for ₹2,990. One can also checkout the Zebronics Zeb-Delight 3W portable Bluetooth speakers for just ₹399!

The Croma Black Friday Sale is offering a major discount on several gadgets. Apart from these, Croma is also offering household gadgets like washing machines, refrigerators, and more at a discount as part of the Black Friday sale.