Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live for Plus Members; Get Xbox Series S for Rs. 25,990

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is the talk of the town, which will kickstart tomorrow, September 23. But if you're a Flipkart Plus member, you have early access to the sale, which has whopping discounts on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more. The Flipkart sale is also offering a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank and ICIC Bank cards.

Google Pixel 6a Deal at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

One of the most attractive deals of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. If you like the Android experience, the Google Pixel 6a would be a great phone to explore with. The Flipkart sale is offering this Google device for just Rs. 34,199 instead of its actual MRP of Rs. 43,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Discount on iPhone 13

On the other hand, if you're looking to get a new iPhone, the iPhone 13 makes a great deal. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs. 53,990. Buyers can avail of an additional discount with exchange offers and bank discounts at the Flipkart sale.

Also read: iPhone 13 review from a long-time Android user

Poco X4 Pro 5G Gets Discount Deal at Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 has a discount offer on many gadgets, including mid-range devices. For instance, the Poco X4 Pro 5G with the Snapdragon 695 processor is one of the best mid-range devices in India. This Poco 5G smartphone is available for just Rs. 16,499.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Deal on Xbox Series S for Gamers

Apart from smartphones, the Flipkart Big Billion Days also has a discount deal for gamers. The Microsoft Xbox Seris S is available at the Flipkart sale at a discounted price of Rs. 24,990 instead of the actual retail price of Rs. 37,990 for the 512GB variant.

Buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount when purchased via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Amazon Great Indian Festival have many discounts but buyers have to grab devices of their choice quickly before stocks run out.

Related: Why the Xbox Seris S|X are fast-selling consoles

Published On September 22, 2022
