Pocket-Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Sibling This Rakshabandhan

It is the festive season in India and Rakshabandhan is now nearing. Having said that, it is time to being a smile on your sibling's face this festival season. Understanding this, there are several new products that are available at a budget-friendly price point. These products will make perfect Rakshabandhan gifts.
If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone or earbuds or any gadget at a pocket-friendly price point, then the list we have shared here could be useful this Rakshabandhan.
Adapt the ENC or environment noise cancellation with Mivi's DuoPods F60 and convey your message without any noise. Paired with 4 strong mics, the ENC reduces up to 90% of the environmental noise providing a crystal clear calling experience. Providing a seamless gaming experience, the DuoPods F60 features low latency that easily syncs with visuals. Proudly made in India, this DuoPods F60 as well features 50 hours of combined playback time.
Powered with a Unisoc processor and Android Go, the A23 S is one the best smartphones available in its price segment. The A23 S features a 5-inch Hd+ display with a 3020 mAh removable battery, giving it a clearer and longer screen time. The sense of security is backed up with an advanced face unlock feature. This device is a true enabler in the entry-level price segment, catering to a large segment of the Indian customer base.
No smartphone, nor problem. The unique technology induced Itel Roar 60, solves a dilemma faced by many music lovers that might not own a smartphone to enjoy the music. The Roar 60, come with an inbuilt SD card reader and wireless FM radio, providing access to music anywhere and anytime without the need to carry a smartphone. Supporting dual pairing, the Roar 60 can connect to two different devices simultaneously, proving the option to browse and play music from any device of your choice. The battery life differs from 7 hours to 15 hours to even 21 hours, from FM to music playback to Mp3 respectively.
Price: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 5.45-Inch HD+ Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 215 Processor
- 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 4
- GPS
- Micro USB
- 3500mAh Battery