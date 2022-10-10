Portronics Sound Slick Soundbars With 30W Stereo Speakers, Portable Design Launched in India

Portronics is one of the most popular brands when it comes to audio accessories in India. The brand has been steadily expanding its product offering over time with new earbuds, speakers, and more. One of the latest launches is the Portronics Sound Slick soundbar range. The new audio devices offer up to 120 Watts sound output, enhancing the overall experience.

The new Portronics Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V soundbars claim to offer a theatre-like experience with rich bass, perfect mids, and fine trebles. The new soundbars flaunt a portable and sleek design, weighing just 1.85 Kg, which makes them easy to carry around for all occasions.

Portronics Sound Slick IV, Sound Slick V Features

Like most other soundbars, the new Portronics Sound Slick range claims to transform your TV experience with a surround-sound cinematic experience. Apart from being a lightweight device, the new soundbars are designed to be scratch-resistant with a sand-grain finish.

Both the Portronics Sound Slick IV and V offer twin 30W stereo speakers. Particularly, the Sound Slick IV offers a built-in discrete 60W sub-woofer, making it ideal for living rooms. The Portronics Sound Slick V is also identical, but the brand claims this is ideal for bedroom TVs.

Similar to other portable soundbars, Portronics has also included seamless pairing with Bluetooth connectivity for the new soundbars. Additionally, there are other physical connectivity ports on the new Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V. This includes optical input, an aux port, and a USB-A port.

The new Portronics Sound Slick series also offers a USB Type-C port for seamless connectivity with your smartphone. The new Portronics soundbars also come with an IR remote that allows you to control the device with easy actions, including built-in pre-set EQ modes. Additionally, the brand offers multiple sound modes that cater to the diverse needs of the user.

Portronics Sound Slick IV, Sound Slick V Price in India

The new Portronics Sound Slick IV is priced at Rs. 5,499. The Portronics Sound Slick V is the more affordable one, costing Rs. 3,499. One can get them on the Portronics website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading online and offline retailers.