Sony Diwali Sale Offering Bumper Discounts on Bravia TVs, Soundbars, Headphones, More

Many retailers such as Croma, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, and others are offering mega discount offers on a wide range of products. Gadget brands are also joining the list by announcing price-cut deals on their devices. The Sony Diwali sale, for instance, is offering whopping discounts on Bravia TVs, headphones, soundbars, and other devices.

The Sony Diwali sale is offering some exciting offers not only on audio devices but also on its signature full-frame cameras. Interested buyers can also get easy bank deals and cashback along with EMIs as part of the sale. Sony states the sale will be available as part of the festive season but only until stocks last.

Sony Diwali Sale Up To 30 Percent on Bravia TVs

The Sony Bravia TV lineup comes with rich features like Google TV support, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, XR Cognitive processor, and an immersive 4K 120 fps screen. If you're looking for a new TV, the Sony Diwali sale on the Bravia range is offering up to a 30 percent discount along with up to Rs. 25,000 cashback. Buyers can also avail of one free EMI deal as part of the sale.

Sony Diwali Sale on Audio Accessories

Apart from the Sony Bravia TV collection, the Sony Diwali sale is offering a discount on audio accessories. The list includes soundbars, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and earbuds. Buyers can explore options like setting up a cinematic experience in their home with soundbar combos, which are available at a discount of up to Rs. 54,990.

Sony also has a wide range of headphones and earbuds that buyers can explore. The Sony Diwali sale is offering noise-canceling headphones WH-100XM5 for Rs. 26,990 only. Additionally, Bluetooth speakers like the SRS-XG300 are now available for Rs. 27,990 at the sale.

Sony Cameras at a Discount

The Sony Diwali sale is also the ideal time to check out Sony cameras. The Japanese brand is offering premium noise cancellation headphones worth Rs. 14,990 free on the purchase of select full-frame cameras such as the Alpha7SIII and Alpha7C.

What's more, buyers will also get a Pro-Style camera backpack worth Rs. 9,990 free with the Alpha7SIII camera. Apart from this, there is also a special discount of up to Rs. 41,000 on the purchase of select lenses from Sony.