Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro Launched In India: Price, Features

Xiaomi has launched a new robot vacuum cleaner called Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro in India. This robotic vacuum cleaner can evenly and rapidly distribute water on the floor and seamlessly mop the floor. It is priced at Rs. 25,999 and went on pre-order via Mi.com. The shipment will debut today, July 23.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro Features

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro features the next-gen LDS Laser Navigation system that enables the robotic vacuum cleaner to mop your house. It provides a reliable cleaning route, be it day or night. This new model is similar to manual cleaning done by wiping from the left to right to remove stains on the floor. There are improved mopping routes and an electronically-controlled, smart water tank as well.

The company has equipped the next-generation robotic vacuum cleaner with 43% more suction power than the usual 3000Pa suction. Also, it comes with the Enhanced Vacuuming Experience to remove dust and debris from each nook and corner of your home in a simple yet efficient way and offers a 360-degree cleaning experience.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro is a strong device capable of cleaning 2,000 square feet in a single pass. It gets the power from a 5200mAh battery, which is a major improvement from the one on its predecessor. It is touted that this battery on the robotic vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi can last up to 170 minutes of cleaning. The Vacuum Mop 2 Pro features 19 high-precision sensors, six cliff sensors, anti-fall sensors and a LiDAR anti-collision sensor for improved accuracy and precision while ascending 20mm.

Xiaomi Home App

There are additional options such as DND, device leveling, and secondary cleanup on the Xiaomi Home App. It comes with customized room cleaning routines by choosing between options such as bedroom, kitchen, etc. The suction power and water volume can be adjusted based on the type of floor.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro features both Google Assistant and Alexa support for voice commands and it allows for app optimization and upgrades. With this app, users can customize the cleaning schedules of the robotic vacuum cleaner, check water levels, and adjust cleaning modes.

