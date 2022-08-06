Xiaomi To Launch India’s First Smart Air Fryer On August 9

Xiaomi is known for launching a slew of smart home appliances in its portfolio. The latest addition to its portfolio will be a smart air fryer. As the company is celebrating its eighth anniversary in India, it is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer in the country. It is touted that this will be the first smart air fryer in the country.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer India Launch

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer was officially launched in the Chinese market back in March last year. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the product in India on August 9 exclusively via Mi.com. As it is compatible with the Mi Home app, it can be easily managed from a distance.

Being India's only smart air fryer, the appliance is said to be a versatile one combining the features of various household appliances such as an oven, yogurt maker, microwave, fruit press and more into a single unit. It has a wide range of temperature adjustments ranging from 40 to 200-degree Celcius.

Besides high-temperature air frying, the appliance also comes with a dual wind speed configuration, which can be used to bake, defrost, and roast a range of dried fruits, meat, and vegetables at low temperatures.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer features a 150W internal heating system along with 360-degree hot air circulation heating. This system ensures that the heat is distributed evenly throughout the food. Furthermore, there is 24-hour cooking support and you can change the temperature and time of cooking with a dial and a push of a button on the OLED panel at the front.

As of now, there is no word regarding the cost of the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer in India. Given that the company is known for its affordable products in each segment, we can expect this appliance to also be reasonably priced and it will kickstart a new competition in the air fryer market by being smart.

