Airtel XSafe Security Cameras Launched; Should You Get One?

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of XSafe, an end-to-end, easy-to-operate home surveillance solution. It comprises a range of Wi-Fi-based advanced cameras designed to make sure customers are connected to their homes even while they are away. The Airtel XSafe uses motion detection and lets users have a chat with people in their homes wherever they are.

These cameras also provide a 360-degree view of the house for users via the Airtel Xsafe app. This mobile app offers real-time alerts whenever the camera detects any movement. It also captures the feed for users to view whenever they want via notifications. Instead of going through the whole day's feed, it is also possible for customers to simply retrieve the video at any time through the app via Airtel's secure cloud storage. Ensuring complete privacy, this solution is end-to-end encrypted.

Airtel Xsafe Features Explained

The 360-degree indoor camera features smart tracking, motion sensitivity control, 7-day cloud storage of videos, two-way communication, and leaves no blind spots. Also, there is smart alerts feature with perimeter zoning. In addition to these, there is multi-person access to the video feeds.

The Active Defence outdoor camera comes loaded with features such as dust and water resistance, siren and spotlight, 7-day cloud storage and tamper-proof footage, HD quality color night vision, and AI-based person detection.

As of now, the Airtel Xsafe is available in 40 cities across the country, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Kolkata. Interested customers can book Xsafe either via the official Xsafe website or the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Xsafe Price and Subscription Cost

This festival season, Airtel is offering a temporary discount on the Xsafe products. The sticky cam is priced at Rs. 2,499 and the 360-degree camera is priced at Rs. 2,999. On the other hand, the active defense camera is priced at Rs. 4,499. Interested customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs. 999 and enjoy one-month subscription for free. In addition, there will be a cost of Rs. 699 per year for an add-on camera, which is optional.

Airtel is expected to bring a solution to integrate the subscription charges with the monthly postpaid or broadband bills.