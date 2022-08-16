After Ban, BGMI To Return To India Soon

A couple of weeks ago, there was shocking news for BGMI fans in India as the Indian government removed the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Apparently, the game was banned under the same law that removed PUBG Mobile and hundreds of other Chinese apps. As per fresh reports, it looks like this decision could be reversed soon.

BGMI Could Return To India

Going by the tweet shared by Maxtern, it looks like the popular battle royal title has an increased possibility of coming back to India soon. There have been influencers that have shared their positive opinions regarding the return of the mobile game that left players in dismay. While an official confirmation is yet to be shared by Krafton or the Indian government, the social media post claims that the return of BGMI is almost guaranteed to return.

Notably, Maxtern is a content creator for Team Godlike. His tweet reading, "According to the sources, BGMI has a high chance of coming back soon!", hints that the arrival of BGMI is nearing. But there is no clarity regarding when the game will be added back to the still unclear if the game will actually be added to the app stores in the country.

This news comes at a time when the Indian government is aiming for a fair market when it comes to apps, especially gaming ones. The government is pushing for 'fair treatment' to help foster the gaming community in the country.

Why Was BGMI Banned?

As per reports, BGMI was banned following a shocking incident that took place last month wherein a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot his mother as she stopped him from playing online games. The issue was raised in Parliament and the government said the Home Ministry was examining some of these apps that appear in a new avatar after their ban and offer the same functionality.

Notably, this is the second time that the game has been removed from the app stores in India. Previously, its predecessor PUBG Mobile was banned in the country along with as many as 117 other apps developed by companies from China citing security and integrity reasons. Later, it was relaunched in India by Krafton last year with the rebranded moniker BGMI.

