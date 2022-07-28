Apex Legends Mobile Makes Over $20 Million; Over 26 Million Downloads In Two Months

Earlier in May, EA's subsidiary Respawn launched the much anticipated Apex Legends Mobile for iOS and Android devices. Soon after the release, the battle royal game gained massive popularity among gamers across the globe. Within a month of the launch, the game generated over $13 million in revenue for EA. Now, Apex Legends Mobile's revenue has surpassed over $20 million.

Apex Legends Mobile Clocks Over $20 Million Revenue

Apex Legends Mobile has earned EA more than $20 million in revenue in just two months after the release. Based on the data by Appmagic, Japanese gamers were the most significant contributors to the revenue at a whopping $7.4 million. The US players took second place, earning the company $6.75 million since the launch. In Thailand, the game earned $737,000. In Malaysia and the UK, the total revenue was $407,000 and $361,000, respectively.

Japan seems to be a highly lucrative market for Apex Legends Mobile. It's worth mentioning that the data by Appmagic doesn't include Apple and Google's 30 percent cut, so the total expenditure by gamers will be higher. In the first week of the launch in May, the game reportedly earned EA $3.7 million. The revenue continues to rise after the launch of season 2 on July 12. As for season 14, it is all set to be released on August 9 globally.

Apex Legends Mobile Downloads Cross 26 Million

Furthermore, the report suggests that Apex Legends Mobile has been downloaded on more than 26 million devices to date. In May, it became the most downloaded iOS game in 60 countries. Notably, during the pre-registration window, more than 15 million players signed up for it. India is among the biggest contributors to the game in terms of downloads, if not revenue.

Apex Legends Mobile System Requirements

For the uninitiated, Apex Legends Mobile requires a minimum of 2GB of RAM and 4GB of storage on Android devices. As for the Android version, it requires Android 6.0 or higher. Processor-wise, the game needs at least the Snapdragon 435, HiSilicon Kirin 650, MediaTek Helio P20, Samsung Exynos 7420, or equivalent. The required graphics library is OpenGL 3.1 or above.

As for iOS, Apex Legends Mobile supports the Apple iPhone 6s or later models. Similar to Android, it needs 2GB of minimum RAM and 4GB of storage to run smoothly. The iPhones running iOS 11.0 or higher version and having at least the Apple A9 processor are required to play the game.

