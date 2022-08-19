ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ Promises To Be The World’s First 42-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor

Gaming monitors have come a long way in the last few years. From offering high refresh rates to low latency, gaming monitor brands have been locked in a perpetual arms race to woo casual and professional gamers alike. However, ASUS aims to beat everyone to the punch by offering the world's first 42-inch OLED gaming monitor.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ is a massive 42-inch OLED gaming monitor, sporting a peak refresh rate of 138Hz at 4K resolution. While the ROG Swift PG42UQ might seem too big for a gaming monitor, ASUS pitches it as a gaming-optimized alternative to OLED televisions from the likes of Sony and LG.

ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ Promises 0.1ms Response Time

On paper, ASUS' massive OLED gaming monitor looks like a promising alternative to using OLED televisions for gaming. Most large screen monitors and smart TVs, especially 4K variants, offer a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the overall input latency is slightly higher on account of the image processing elements, such as denoising, motion interpolation, and AI enhancements.

On the other hand, the ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ sports a slightly higher refresh rate of 138Hz; albeit, at a significantly lower response time of 0.1ms. OLED technology is inherently faster compared to the slow-moving liquid crystals found in traditional displays, which increase response time and consequently input latency for gamers.

Improved HDR Capability With Heat Sink-Cooled OLED Panel

However, what sets the ROG Swift PG42UQ apart from traditional OLED TVs and monitors, is the presence of a passive OLED panel cooling solution. ASUS claims that this reduces the panel temperature of the new OLED gaming monitor by eight percent.

Heat sink cooled OLED panels aren't exactly new, and such panels can be driven at higher voltages to enhance brightness without compromising panel longevity. That also explains the ROG Swift PG24UQ's impressive peak brightness of 900nits, as claimed by ASUS. This could make it one of the best monitors for HDR gaming and content consumption thanks to HDR 10 support.

However, movie buffs will be disappointed by the lack of Dolby Vision certification. ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ should deliver deeper blacks with punchier colors like most modern OLED monitors, but ASUS seems to have chosen to skip Dolby certification to focus on gaming-specific optimizations.

ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ: Specifications

This 42-inch gaming monitor comes with a seemingly solid all-metal stand, while also including a nifty tripod socket up top, which is great for mounting a web camera for live streaming. The monitor also comes with the usual FreeSync and G-Sync support, which means it will play well with gaming PCs and laptops sporting either AMD or NVIDIA GPU.

To keep everyone happy, the ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ has two HDMI 2.1 ports and two more HDMI 2.0 ports. This should cover compatibility with the latest video game consoles from Microsoft and Sony. But more importantly, the monitor also has DisplayPort 1.4 for PC gaming enthusiasts.

ASUS's latest gaming monitor also comes with a "Micro-Texture Coating", which is claimed to reduce screen glare.

ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ 4K OLED Monitor Price

All this tech does not come cheap. The ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ is currently listed on Amazon UK for 1399 pounds or Rs. 1,32,683 in Indian rupees. Is it coming to India? While there is no official confirmation, the company could potentially introduce it by the end of 2022 and it is expected to be priced similar to the LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro.

