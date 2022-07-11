BGMI Master Series Overall Standing: BGMI Week 3 Points Table And Where To Watch Finals

BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India is a popular battle royale game in India. The game hosts several tournaments, including the exciting BGMI Master Series. To note, we've already entered the BGMI Master Series Week 3 where the top 16 teams have moved to the finals. Here's all you need to know about the BGMI Master series' overall standing.

BGMI Master Series Points Table

The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Master Series have given us some really exciting matches to witness. The Week 3 of the gaming tournament will now pave the way for the BGMI Master Series finals. The recent matches have placed Enigma Gaming at the top spot on the BGMI Master Series points table.

Enigma Gaming is now on top of the leaderboard of the BGMI Master Series with a total of 97 points. Next, we have Nigma Galaxy and GodLike Esports in the second and third positions. Both teams have secured 90 points each, rounding up the BGMI Master Series Week 3 points table.

BGMI Master Series Format: All You Need To Know

BGMI tournaments like the Master Series are quite exciting. NODWIN Gaming along with Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India have raised a prize pool of Rs. 1.5 crores. Since we've already come to the finals, we have the last 16 teams competing to get the whopping prize money.

Today, July 11, will witness a total of four matches for the BGMI Master Series Week 3 finals. The team with the highest cumulative points will become the winner of the Week 3 finals. The BGMI Master Series Week 3 final points will also be added to the overall league stage standings.

In this case, team XO is leading the league stage overall ranking. Another unique aspect of the BGMI Master Series is the live-streaming on television. If you're curious about esports and wish to watch the BGMI Master Series, you can watch it on Star Sports 2.

Additionally, you can also watch it on Loco and Glance Live today, July 11 from 8 PM to 11:30 PM. The gaming tournament will also be available to watch in regional languages like Hindi and Tamil apart from English.

