Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022 System Requirements Leaked

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022 is currently the most expected battle royale game for smartphones running Android and iOS devices. According to speculations, Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022 will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store by the end of 2022 for free.

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022 is likely to be a toned-down version of the PC/console Call Of Duty Warzone and is expected to feature console-level graphics along with a lot of maps to play around with. If you are waiting to try out Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022, then here are the system requirements for the same.

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022 System Requirements For Android Devices

For devices running Android OS, a phone or a tablet should be running on Android 10 or a newer operating system. When it comes to processors, the device should have the Snapdragon 730G, HiSilicon Kirin 1000, Mediatek Helio G98, or the Exynos 2100 processor with 4GB of RAM and 4GB of free internal storage.

If you want the best possible experience, then there are also recommended system requirements for Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022. This includes Snapdragon 865, HiSilicon Kirin 1100, Mediatek Dimensity 700u, Exynos 2200, or a better processor with at least 6GB of RAM and 6GB of free internal storage.

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022 System Requirements For iOS Devices

The minimum system requirements for Apple devices are an Apple A10 processor with 2GB RAM, an iOS 11 operating system, and 4GB of free internal storage. The recommended system requirements for Apple devices are an A11 Bionic or newer processor with 2GB or more RAM and iOS 12 or newer OS along with 6GB of free internal storage.

Devices with minimum specifications might just offer normal performance at lower graphics settings on the Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022. Devices with at least recommended specifications will offer the best possible gaming experience even with the highest graphics settings.

Looking at the recommended specifications, one might be the latest mid-tier Android smartphone to run Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile 2022. However, when it comes to Apple devices, even the iPhone 7 launched back in 2016 should be able to play the game without any issue.

