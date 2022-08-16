Can You Still Play BGMI In India? Yes, For Now Only

BGMI ban in India has left many gamers shocked and looking for alternatives. The popular battle royale game was banned by the Indian government over national security issues - just like Krafton's PUBG Mobile, ByteDance's TikTok, and other hundred apps. However, you can still play BGMI in India right now.

BGMI Ban In India

When the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile, game publisher Krafton announced it would make a comeback in the country following the rules and regulations laid out. Soon after, BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India was released specifically for the Indian region. But now, the government has once again ordered the banning of BGMI.

A directive from the Indian government to Google and Apple has asked the platforms to block and remove BGMI from their online stores - Google Play and App Store.

The government cited national security, data sharing concerns, and other issues for the ban. Experts cited that China-based Tencent was still holding control over BGMI - which was PUBG Mobile in a different avatar.

At the same time, the Indian government is also aiming for a fair market when it comes to apps, especially gaming ones. The government is pushing for 'fair treatment' to help foster the gaming community in the country.

Can You Still Play BGMI In India?

Yes, gamers can still play BGMI in the country. Gamers who have already downloaded BGMI on their phones can easily access the battle royale game. But users who wish to download the game on their phone right now won't be able to do so. This is because both Google Play and App Store have banned the game.

Krafton CFO Bae Dong-geun told the press that the company understands the concerns laid out by the Indian government over privacy and security. "We have been directly running the service based on stringent data security standards and monitoring. We will closely cooperate with the authorities to find ways for the users in India to keep enjoying BGMI," he said.

It's unclear when the downloaded BGMI app will stop functioning in India. A similar uncertainty also loomed around when PUBG Mobile was banned. Until then, gamers can continue enjoying their gaming experience with the BGMI app.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles