Death Stranding Available For Free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games is offering Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding for free. The game will be available to claim for free till the 26th of this month, till 9:30PM. The offer is part of Epic Games Store's holiday season celebration where it will be giving away free games till January 5.

The store is also offering steep discounts on a few new launches as well as old favourite. Players can browse through the Holiday Sale section to pick up the games on discount.

How to Redeem Death Stranding For Free

Users can claim Death Stranding for free by simply logging in to the Epic Games Store with their credentials, scroll down to the Free Games section, and click on 'Get' on the game's page on the store. Once claimed, the game will live in your library forever, allowing you to play it any time. You only have a few hours to redeem one of the best video games made.

Death Stranding was one of the best games of 2018 with a riveting, single-player storyline that is a far cry from the modern shooters and RPGs. Released out of the popular Kojima Productions studio, Death Stranding is a rather peculiar AAA game.

In the game, the player controls Sam Porter Bridges in a post-apocalyptic America where he delivers packages all across the country. Players encounter paranormal threats in the form of BTs (Beached Things) and have to find ways to curb the threats and help others traverse the same locations by building structures like roads and shelters.

This is far from the typical rage shooter single-player experiences. Instead, it's a narrative-driven game which doesn't rely on action to tell its story.

Death Stranding Sequel in the Works

After the success of the 2018 game, Kojima Productions released Death Stranding: Director's Cut, and announced a sequel to the game at this year's The Game Awards. The sequel will mark the return of the cast members including Troy Baker, Norman Reedus, and Lea Seydoux.

Epic Games Holiday Sale

The Holiday sale has started on Epic Games with a bunch of latest AAA titles available at steep discounts. Games like God of War are available at a 40% discount for Rs 1,979, while FIFA 23 is presently 60% off at Rs 1,399. Other games like Marvel's Spider Man Remastered, Red Dead Redemption II, GTA V: Premium Edition are also available at big discounts.

Published On December 26, 2022
