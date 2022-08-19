Doom 64, Rumbleverse Available For Free On Epic Games Store; Discounts On Other Titles

Epic Games Store is back with yet another sale on popular gaming titles. The company is offering Doom 64 and Rumbleverse games for absolutely free till August 25. This comes soon after Epic Games offered Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 game for free till August 16 earlier this week. Apart from the two popular titles, the company is also offering multiple games at discounted prices.

Doom 64 Is An Enhanced Version Of The Original Game

Doom 64 was originally released more than 25 years ago. In 2020, Bethesda introduced a re-mastered version of the same game for the PC gamers. The base game of the device usually costs Rs. 229, but is currently available for absolutely free till August 25 on the Epic Games Store. The 2020 edition of Doom 64 provides upgraded visuals, improved controls for the keyboard and for the mouse.

In addition, Doom 64 2020 edition also comes with improved gamepad or controller support. You also get widescreen resolution and native 60 fps support as well. The game offers 30 action-packed levels and has additional 'Lost Levels' for continuing story. So, those who enjoyed the original version of the game will certainly love getting the Doom 64 re-mastered for free.

Rumbleverse; Boom Boxer Content Pack Is Also Free

Apart from Doom 64, Epic Games Store is also offering Rumbleverse; Boom Boxer Content Pack game for free till August 25. It is a multiplayer, competitive, and action platformer game.

Ring Of Pain Strategy Game Will Be Available For Free Next Week

Next week, the Epic Games Store will be offering Ring of Pain strategy game for free. The indie game provides a single-player experience, and controller support, and is available for devices running Windows 8, with a 2GHz processor, and 4GB of memory.

Deals On Best Games At The Moment

These are the best deals you can find on the best games on the Epic Games Store at the moment. Some of the discounts are mentioned below, so check them out.

Aragami 2: Price - Rs. 531 (30 percent discount)

Dark Light: Price - Rs. 299 (25 percent discount)

Insurmountable: Price - Rs. 239 (60 percent discount)

Deliver Us Mars: Price - Rs. 989 (10 percent discount)

Humankind: Price - Rs. 1,607 (33 percent discount)

Wolfenstein: The New Order: Price RS. 353 (10 percent discount)

So, these PC games are available with discounts during the latest Epic Games Store sale. So get them before the latest sale ends next week.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles