Epic Games Store Is Offering Unrailed! For Free; Discounts On Other Games

By

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Epic Games was offering Lawn Moving Simulator for absolutely free. The gaming store is now providing Unrailed! without a cost till August 11. The co-op multiplayer game usually costs Rs. 489, but can be grabbed for free till August 11, 8.30 pm in India. Previously, the Epic Games Store was offering the Shop Titans and the Tannenberg titles for free.

Unrailed! Worth Rs. 489 Is Free Till August 11

Unrailed! game worth Rs. 489 will be available for grabs for free up to August 11 during the latest sale on the Epic Games Store. As per the official details on the Epic Games Store, the game falls under the genres of action, party, and indie. The core features of the game include cooperative gameplay, support for a controller, single-player & multiplayer support, and competitive gaming.

Unrailed! Minimum PC Requirements

• Operating System: Windows 7 version x64
• CPU: Any dual-core CPU with a 2GHz clock speed
• GPU: Intel HD Graphics 520
• RAM: At least 4GB
• Storage: At least 2GB
• DirectX Version: DirectX 9

Unrailed! Recommended PC Requirements

• Operating System: Windows 10 or 11 version x64
• CPU: Any quad-core processor with a minimum 2GHz clock speed
• GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 GPU
• RAM: At least 8GB

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Will Be Available For Free Next Week

After the sale on the Unrailed! game, the Epic Games Store will be offering Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! game for free from August 11 to August 18 across the globe.

Epic Games Store Deals On Major Games

These are some of the major deals on the games available on the Epic Games Store. Please check them out below.

  • Far Cry 6: Price - Rs. 1,199.60 (60 percent off)
  • Riders Republic - Rs. 1,199.60 (60 percent off)
  • Let's Build A Zoo - Rs. 329 (30 percent off)
  • Horror Tales: This Wine - Rs. 87.25 (75 percent off)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw - Rs. 265 (50 percent off)
  • Yes, Your Grace - Rs. 529 (50 percent off)
  • Cartel Tycoon - Rs. 412 (30 percent off)
  • Trials Fusion - Rs. 249.75 (75 percent off)

So, these are the discounts on the latest flagship games on the Epic Store. These are apart from the newest updates found on the store, so stay tuned for regular updates from the official stores.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Sony's Latest Smart TV In India Is Designed To Offer The Best Netflix Binging Experience

Get Supraland For Free On Epic Games Store This Week; More Free Games Available Next Week

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Leak Reveals 108MP Camera; Can It Beat Competition?

Epic Games Store Mega Sale Ending Soon; Best Offers On Far Cry 6, GTA 5, More

WhatsApp To Bring This Feature Seen On Instagram And Gmail

LG Ultra Tab Brings 10-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, Quad Speakers; Worth Buying?

Vivo V25 Pro 5G To Use Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC

iPhone 14 Could Launch On September 6th Along With Apple Watch Series 8

Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Teased; AMOLED Display & GPS Confirmed

Realme C33 India Launch Nearing: Colors, Storage Variants Tipped

DuckDuckGo To Ensure Better Privacy From Microsoft & Google Trackers; Find Out How

Here’s Why Apple Could Start iPhone 14 Production In India
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: epic games store news gaming
Published On August 8, 2022
Read more...