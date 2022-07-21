FIFA 23 Game Launching In September: Here’s How To Pre-Order Now And Save 10 Percent

EA Sports has just released the new FIFA 23 first look. The new game includes several new features, including the inclusion of women's club teams and cross-play support. The new FIFA 23 will launch on September 30, and will also be the last game to include the FIFA branding after the fallout with the global FIFA federation.

FIFA 23 Pre-Order Details

Pre-order for FIFA 23 Standard Edition game is live now starting at Rs. 3,499 on Steam and Epic Games. Additionally, gamers can also pre-order the FIFA 23 game on PS4 and Xbox One for Rs. 3,999. It will also cost Rs. 4,499 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Gamers can also explore FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition starting from Rs. 4,799 for Steam and Epic Games. It will cost Rs. 6,499 on Xbox Store and PlayStation Store and offer access to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Gamers can save 10 percent with EA Play on both the FIFA 23 editions.

FIFA 23 Game PC System Requirements

The new FIFA 23 game has a couple of pre-requirements to download and install on your PC: Here's the bare minimum to run FIFA 23 game:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 1600 or more

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600k or more

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or higher

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or higher

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps or faster Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB

FIFA 23 Features: Women's Team, Cross-Play

The new FIFA 23 game brings to the forefront many new features. The new game will include FA Women's Super League and the French Division 1 Féminine, including Chelsea Women's team's Sam Kerr. The FIFA 23 game will also include two official World Cup modes that will arrive post-launch without any additional cost.

More importantly, the FIFA 23 game will support cross-play, allowing users to seamlessly play across multiple platforms. The cross-play support will allow gamers to shift from PC gaming to PS or Xbox consoles if needed, but only in 1v1 mode. The new FIFA 23 game will launch on September 30, and more features will be revealed then.

