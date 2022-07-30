Garena Free Fire Max July 30 Redeem Codes: Get Custom Room, Poker MP40, More

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games right now in India. This is even more true after BGMI got banned. If you're looking for ways to boost your gaming performance, we have some easy tips and tricks for Free Fire Max. The Free Fire Max redeem codes will help you get boosters and upgrades free of cost.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF10HXQBBH2J

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

SARG886AV5GR

WOJJAFV3TUSE

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4O9P4E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

31BBMSL7AK8G

B6IYCTNH4PV3

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

The above-mentioned list is the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Gamers can use this to get rewards and upgrades. Generally, one has to spend a lot of time passing through levels to get upgrades. Or, they would have to spend a lot of money to purchase these rewards and boosters. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer them free of cost.

As you can see, the above list includes both alphabets and numbers. Hence, gamers have to be careful while claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Gamers can get many rewards like loot crates, weapon loot crates, character upgrades, and so on. Here is some more Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 30.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 30

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Step 1: First you'll have to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account.

Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list > paste them in the text box > confirm. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires.

