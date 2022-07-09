Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9: All Freebies For Your Weekend Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games in India. The game offers many upgrades and rewards. Gamers can claim these upgrades and rewards for free using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Here's all you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 9.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game, which means the last gamer standing is declared the winner. It's a tough battle, and hence, gamers would require upgrades and boosters to achieve their best gaming performance. Like other games available in the market, Garena Free Fire Max also offers many boosters.

However, these have to be purchased and can be quite expensive. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar upgrades and boosters, free of cost. This is why it's best to get the Free Fire Max redeem codes for upgrades, which include triple captain power-up, loot crates, weapon crates, bonus points, and more.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

FFPL72XC2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox (pet skin)

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar

How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

You can claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 9 (today) with just a few simple steps as mentioned below:

Step 1: First you'll have to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account.

Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Also, the rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9 India Server

Here are a few additional codes to get freebies on the popular battle royale game.

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

NLCB-6S92-K2DE

