Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 1; Get Extra Diamonds, Loot Crates

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game that offers a premium gaming experience. Like other battle royale games, Free Fire Max offers many boosters and upgrades. For instance, gamers can use weapon skins, character upgrades, weapon loot crates, power-up boosters, battle royale vouchers, and more.
To recall, the Indian government banned the Garena Free Fire game over privacy and security concerns. The more premium Free Fire Max game is now available in the country. Like most other games, players can access bonuses and upgrades, and here's a way to get them for free.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
Generally, gamers spend Free Fire diamonds to get these boosters and upgrades. Or, they have to progress through levels or win multiple matches. Buying the rewards can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture.
As the name suggests, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are a key to getting many rewards and upgrades free of cost. Gamers have to enter the codes at the redemption website, and the reward can be theirs, which can further boost their gaming performance.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 1
B61YCTNH4PV3
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCLY4LNC4B
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FFBCLLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSM4K
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFPLNZUWMALS
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FFPLUED93XRT
FFBCJVGJJ6VP
XUW3FNK7AV8N
L8LN F5WK 2YPN
26JT 3G6R QVAV
A46N U6UF Q2JP
6LU6 9JJZ J7S8
5R8S AGS5 MCK5
4UBY XPTW ERES
BKSK ECCM JZEB
Z2FB HASU 3VXS
How to Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
As you can see, the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are a mix of alphabets and numbers. Hence, one should be accurate while claiming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link
Step 2: Log in with your registered Free Fire Max account via Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK. You can't use a guest account to claim the rewards from the redeem codes
Step 3: Copy and paste Free Fire Max code in the text box and confirm. Note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions
Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before they expire. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section.