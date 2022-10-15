Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 15: New Upgrades, Rewards, Freebies

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 15 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and boosters for gamers. If you're looking for a way to enhance your gaming experience free of cost, claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes is the easiest way.

As an inexpensive way to get boosters, the Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in many rewards and upgrades. Generally, gamers have to pass through levels or win multiple battle royale matches for mega boosters. This can be quite difficult at times. Another way to get boosters on Free Fire Max is by purchasing them at the store.

What are Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Like most other games available today, Garena Free Fire Max offers many in-app purchases. It includes getting boosters and upgrades with Free Fire Diamonds. This can turn out to be quite expensive and can even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture.

One can get many rewards and upgrades with the Free Fire Max redeem codes for free. For instance, rewards like weapon royale vouchers, loot crates, weapon skins, and more are available with the redeem codes. You can also get the Free Fire diamonds with these codes and use them for more purchases. The steps to claim these codes are also easy and can be done in a jiffy.

How to Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Firstly, one requires a registered account to get the Free Fire Max redeem codes. You can't access them if you're using a guest account. Here are the steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link

Step 2: Log in with your registered Free Fire Max account via Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK.

Step 3: Enter or paste the Free Fire Max code in the text box. The codes are region and server specific, so some may not work for the Indian region

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the mailing section and the diamonds will appear in the vault tab. You have to claim them before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 15

C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Here are a few additional codes for today:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

MCPTFNXZF4TA