Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 17: All New Freebies for the day

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, with over millions of daily players. The game offers many upgrades and boosters, which can be accessed using the Free Fire Max redeem codes and are free of cost. Here's everything you need to know about the game and the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

Like many other games, Garena Free Fire Max offers many upgrades and boosters. Gamers can claim them as they progress through levels or when they win a match. At the same time, one can also get upgrades from the Free Fire Max store, which can be purchased using the Free Fire diamonds.

However, this can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. The Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar rewards and boosters without requiring a penny from you! You simply have to claim your rewards before the codes expire.

How to Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Getting rewards with the Free Fire Max redeem codes is quite easy and requires only a few steps. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account

Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list below > paste them in the text box > click on confirm. Note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions only

Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before they expire. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today

Here are the Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 17:

B61YCTNH4PV3
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCLY4LNC4B
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FFBCLLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
FFTIL M65 9NZB
ESX2 4ADS M4K
3IBBM SL7 AK8G
FFPL NZUW MALS
YXY3 EGTL HGJX
FFP LUED 93XRT
FFBC JVG JJ6VP
XUW 3FNK7 AV8N
L8LN F5WK 2YPN

26JT 3G6R QVAV
A46N U6UF Q2JP
6LU6 9JJZ J7S8
5R8S AGS5 MCK5
4UBY XPTW ERES
BKSK ECCM JZEB
Z2FB HASU 3VXS

Published On September 17, 2022
